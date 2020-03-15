So, what kind of day are you having? A good one? A discouraging one? Just a so-so, run of the mill day? When it comes to the kind of day we’re having, the choice is up to us. We can look at events swirling around us and be sad. Or we can be mad. Or, like the songwriter of old, we can choose to be glad. “Let us ... be glad in it” is a choice we get to make. I am increasingly convinced that life is 10% what happens to me and 90% how I respond to it. What I’m talking about is attitude, and what I’m saying is that our attitude is our choice.
Pilots learn to keep a close eye on their plane’s attitude, which is the position of the aircraft in relation to the horizon. When a plane is climbing , it has a nose high attitude because the nose of the airplane is pointed above the horizon. When the aircraft is diving, you call that a nose down attitude because its nose is below the horizon.
Sounds like people, doesn’t it?
A pilot is always concerned with the attitude of the aircraft because it indicates the plane’s performance. The same is true of us: our attitude determines our performance. If we let ourselves be down because things aren’t going our way, everything we try to do will be like a fogged-over morning. The attitude I choose to carry through a day will also determine whether others will want to be around me. Think of the choices you have every day. Today I can complain because the weather is rainy, or I can be thankful that the grass is getting watered for free.
Today I can cry because roses have thorns, or I can celebrate that thorns have roses.
Today I can mourn my lack of friends, or I can embark on a quest to discover new relationships.
It’s a matter of attitude. And the choice is up to us. There once was a farmer who owned an old mule. The mule fell into the farmer’s well, and after careful consideration the farmer decided that neither the mule nor the well was worth saving. So he called all his neighbors together and enlisted them to haul some dirt to bury the old mule in the well and put him out of his misery. Initially, the mule was hysterical! But as he was being buried alive it dawned on him that every time a shovel load of dirt his hit back he could shake it off and step up. Blow after blow, he encouraged himself, “Shake it off and step up; shake it off and step up.”
It wasn’t long before the old mule, battered and exhausted, stepped triumphantly over the wall of the well. What seemed sure to bury him, actually blessed him because of the attitude with which he handled his situation.
Today stretches ahead of me, waiting to be shaped. And here I am, the sculptor who gets to do the shaping. What today will be like is up to me. I get to choose the kind of day I will have.
One of the benefits of being a person of faith is the help I receive to make right choices. Believers are members of a community that is plugged into a source of great power. The Bible instructs us that “your attitude should be the same as that of Christ Jesus” (Philippians 2:5). Jesus knew how to keep his nose pointed above the horizon, and he is ready and willing to help us do the same.
Attitudes and colds have one thing in common: You can catch them by getting close to someone. The promise of the Christian faith is that if we will allow ourselves to get close enough to Jesus, his attitude will become ours.
If we’re honest, we have to admit that we need that sort of help to keep our noses pointed above the horizon. So, what kind of day are you having?