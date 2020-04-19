Luke narrates how two followers of Jesus, in the numbing aftermath of Jesus’ crucifixion, headed out of Jerusalem for Emmaus on the afternoon of that first Easter. Luke names one of them as Cleopas, and tradition has long held that the other was Simon Peter. But it could have been anyone of the disciples or any follower who had been with Jesus in Jerusalem when all hell broke loose that led to his death on a Cross on Golgotha. Some scholars today believe that the other person with Cleopas may well have been his wife – and I like that idea.
Cleopas and his companion – whoever that person was –believed “the angels had left them,” and so they were headed out of town to put space between themselves and all that had happened, to try to forget, to sort it out, to make it somehow go away. In today’s vernacular, they might have said, “We’re outta here!” or “I’m gone!” or “We’re history!” or “Catch you on the rebound!” or “Later!” or “I’m bailing!”
This because Emmaus was not so much a place as a state of mind, as Frederick Buechner suggests. It could have been any place, just as long as it was far enough removed from the frustration, confusion, and despair that consumed them, and from the ache in the pit of their stomachs that felt like a rock.
They had counted so much on Jesus. With the others, they were so sure he was the one – the long-awaited Messiah. While they did not completely understand him, and had not made sense of all he had tried to teach them, there was about him a compelling contagion of love, which drew them to him, scattered their fears, and restored in them a sense of worth and a desire for more in life.
That was why Jesus’ dire predictions about what would eventually happen to him were unthinkable to them. But it had happened with such appalling cruelty and ferocity that they panicked and ran away to protect their own skins. In the bleak hours that followed their betrayal and his death, they could not think or focus or feel. They could only huddle together, depressed and trembling with fear and uncertainty. Even the rumors about his tomb being empty and a report that he was alive again seemed too improbable to be believed. So two of them, no longer able to stand the suffocation of being in Jerusalem, said, “We’re outta here!” and headed west.
Many of us can identify with how they felt, and empathize with why they had to get away, for we have searched for our own Emmaus when some catastrophic event devastated our life and world. It may have been the betrayal of one we loved the most or someone we respected and trusted. In such moments we want to get away from it all. Or when we are terminated at our work without explanation after a lifetime of service, we need a place to go where we can find if the pieces will fit together again.
Or illness may strike us and confine us, and there is no respite from pain – we may want to head west. Or, yet again, we may seek an Emmaus when advancing age forces us to accept decreasing vitality, pulling up our roots, selling our home and leaving lifelong friends to live among strangers.
We may seek an Emmaus when our struggles in a cause to right a wrong or to challenge injustice end in defeat or are undermined by the conspiracy of trusted colleagues. And when a loved one dies suddenly or undergoes a protracted time of debilitation and suffering, darkness envelops us, our hold on reality is wrenched from us and the pain is so great that we cannot think or feel. It is then we want to find a place –any place – where the hurt and the fear and the loneliness will go away.
In his novel, The Blood of The Lamb, Peter DeVries describes how a young father moves through the crisis of keeping vigil with his daughter as she suffers from leukemia and dies on her 12th birthday. The father, almost catatonic with the enormity of his grief, lays limp and sleepless on the couch through the long night following her death, “as though I had been clubbed not quite to death myself,” he says.
As day breaks, the father gets up and goes to his daughter’s bedroom and takes from a drawer a small crucifix he had given to her, walks outside and hurls the cross as far as he can into the woods, a place made holy because that is where the two of them took so many walks together. And he screams to the sky, “How I hate this world! I would like to tear it apart with my own two hands, if I could. I would like to dismantle the universe star by star. As for God whose voice I thought I heard, I seem to be barred from everything that brings me comfort.”
When the angels have left us and we stumble in the shadows, we may want to head for some Emmaus where we can scream at the sky or try to forget and make sense of it all. But like those two followers of Jesus, we may suddenly be aware of the presence of Another walking beside us. In a moment of overwhelming love, we know Who it is; and while the grief and pain do not disappear, we can better bear them, for we now know Someone cares, that we are not alone after all.
Jesus comes and reminds us of God’s promises in Scripture that we can claim: God’s promise that, while there are forces abroad in the world that bring death, loss, suffering, and evil, He reserves to Himself what such forces and powers finally do to us; God’s promise that through Christ who overcomes the world, we can overcome when our world goes to pieces; God’s promise that love has eternal possibilities, that God is at work with resurrection power when we have to die or when a loved one dies.
Jesus comes to us and also points us to God’s grace and revelation offered to us in his body and blood, in the community gathered for worship. As Jesus sat at the table with the two followers and broke bread for them, their eyes were opened to Who he was and how his love for them was greater than death. They had concluded it was all over – but it wasn’t. With the joy of Christ’s resurrected presence filling them, they headed back to Jerusalem as messengers of resurrection hope, as believers who bore in them the light which no darkness can overcome.
We can be the same kind of messengers, for the living Christ comes to us and then sends us out as living “Hallelujahs” to share what we have been given, to witness what we have seen and heard and experienced. When Christ is alive in us, we cannot keep it a secret. When by the power of God we pass from despair, when we move beyond fear and desolation; when we do not give up but keep on keeping on; when life takes precedence over our sorrow and God heals our broken hearts; when we receive God’s saving grace in Christ and our lives are turned around; when God gives us the courage and we face our crises and cope: we want to tell the world that the angels have not left us after all. We want the world to know that nothing can separate us from God’s love in Christ – nothing, absolutely nothing!
A young man had shared in a youth weekend at his church. When the closing worship was being held, the youth were asked to share something they had learned or appreciated about the experiences of the weekend. This young man, whose name was Mark, was the first to raise his hand. He said simply, but with a glow in his eyes, “I learned that Christ can really live in me!”
Have we learned that, also? Jesus may come to us, and before this day is over he may turn our lives around, even as he did for those two dispirited believers walking to Emmaus. Jesus is always with us! Alleluia!