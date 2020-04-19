Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. High 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.