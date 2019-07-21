Here is a lad sitting on a curb crying as though his heart would break. He was not hurt; he was not lost. His playmates were just around the corner. He could hear their shouts. Their game was in full swing. That was the source of his grief. It was in full swing–without him. He was forgotten; hence the tears.
There is a woman–gray in her hair and in her heart. Poverty has not etched these lines on her face nor illnesses, although an observant stranger might wonder if some wasting malady were not exhausting her powers. You can see her in her tidy apartment–turning off the television set as if some singer revised the old song, “Forgotten You … ?” Sentimental ballad or not, its title exactly designs her deepest feeling: “forgotten… ?”
This sense of being forgotten may become a serious malady. It is not a long step from the little boy crying on the curb to thousands of men and women in all walks of life today who go through the years sad, sad and embittered because life has overlooked them and they have been forgotten by God and everyone else.
Walk through a city park, live for a while in a small town–anywhere you go you will find morose, sullen souls, almost forgotten by their neighbors who feel forsaken. A physician friend tells of pleading and threatening letters received from a demented person who signed them, “Yours truly, God’s only forgotten child.”
Life does often make hope seem absurd. Evil stalks the earth, trampling many fair flowers into the mire. Not only communities and nations, but the men and women who make them up, have a nightmare sense of the cosmic indifference of forsakenness.
In a city like Aiken, where so many of us have the amenities of life with our dearest, we forget that for many it may be a city of dreadful night. It has been suggested that one of the reasons why Robinson Crusoe has such general appeal is not because of his adventures, not because of his clever devices to arrange and regulate his existence, but because of his loneliness. That strikes a universal chord. In the symphony of the crowded city there is to be heard the deep note of loneliness.
Loneliness is one of the most miserable feelings a person can have. Sometimes you feel that nobody loves you, that nobody cares if you even exist. You don’t have to be alone; you can feel lonely in a crowd. It’s not the number of people around you that determines your loneliness; it’s your relationship to them. In the urban world in which we live, people have never lived closer together and yet they have never felt farther apart. Can you be wealthy and lonely? Ask Howard Hughes. Can you be popular and lonely? Ask Michael Jackson. Can you be beautiful and lonely? Ask the movie stars who commit suicide. Everybody experiences loneliness at one time or another.
Sometime ago I preached on the theme “When life blows up in your face.” It is a message on depression and loneliness as found in the Old Testament heroes–Elijah. He was found sitting under a juniper tree feeling sorry for himself, feeling all alone, and feeling that nobody cared.
And the word of the Lord came to Elijah, asking: “What are you doing here, Elijah?” (1 Kings 19:9). This question that could be asked of many a person. For just when we think we are going it alone, the forces of grace minister to our need and ask: “What are you doing here in your loneliness? What you doing–feeling sorry for yourself because you feel that you are all alone?”
Elijah discovered what many lonely persons do: with God and others by our side we are never forgotten and never alone.