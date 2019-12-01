“We Are Never Alone”
In her brief but moving book, Triumph Over Tragedy, Iona Henry tells of her happy family of four: herself, her husband, Peter; her daughter, Jane, 14; her son, Jack, 10. Jane is diagnosed with a brain tumor. After many involved medical procedures and treatments, she dies.
Then there are three. Unable to shake their grief, the three start a long automobile trip to visit Iona’s parents. They drive in grieving silence, hardly seeing the passing landscape. Certainly, no one saw the train bearing down on them at the grade crossing. Peter and Jack were killed instantly.
Then there was one. Crushed in body and spirit, Iona Henry longed to die. The loneliness and desolation, the pain and the despair completely overwhelmed her, and her grief was inconsolable. But somewhere in the midst of the dereliction, she experienced the presence of God and realized she was not alone after all. Through prayer and divine grace, strength was released in her that enabled her to move through the tragedies.
There is no anguish quite so complete, no abyss quite so deep as that which we experience when we feel alone, abandoned, cut off from everyone, including God. Such desolation can come when a loved one dies and we feel bereft. It can overwhelm us when we are betrayed and rejected by the ones we love the most, and no one seems to care or understand.
Desolation can engulf us when illness, suffering, and dying isolate us, when not only our own fears, but the fear that others feel toward our dying, place us in a kind of solitary confinement. It can come in a moment of truth when we realize we have wasted time and opportunity and it seems too late, when we are awakened to how far we have fallen, how much we have lost, how much we have hurt others and taken them for granted, how deeply we have sinned.
Conversely, there is no joy more exquisite than knowing we are not alone. When someone comes to us and cares about what we are going through, then our anguish and torment begin to have some kind of meaning. We can better believe that the pain and despair will not last forever, that we can recover. In such moments, an irrepressible joy rises in us. Such joy clarifies our perspective, prompts us to reorder our priorities, and provides wonderful days under the sun.
We are never alone – that is the good news of great joy that comes to us all, no matter where we are or no matter what we face and must cope with. Even in the most derelict moments when any sense of God’s presence seems only to be inferred by His absence, we are not alone. God is on the premises of our lives with growing edges and horizons that may not be apparent to us, but are nonetheless real. Assured of God’s promised near presence, St. Hilary, a 4th century Bishop, could sing, “Everything that seems empty is full of God’s angels.”
Of course, our faith response must claim God’s promised presence for our crises and the abysses we must face, for the dark nights of the soul that break upon us, for the valleys of the shadow we must walk. As a young woman put it to me in a letter which she wrote to me after Christmas one year:
The stable is empty, so I’m told, but I cannot find Him. Who is lost? Him or me? I want to kneel in anticipation for the love of God sent in the form of a Baby to save the unacceptable of this world. I am one. Fragmented and frustrated, I continually slip in the muddy mess of all that I am.
God is everywhere, so I’m told, but I cannot find Him. Who is lost? God or me? I want to believe, but doubts creep in and commune with the despair of my lostness. I have traveled far and long. How many miles do I still have to go? I cannot number the dead-ends which have caused my heart to stop living and the spirit to cease breathing. What is the meaning of suffering if no one cares?
God is somewhere – I have that reality. I want to believe it enough to take the risks and reach out and receive and know how true it is.
In 1989, one of the most violent earthquakes ever to rock this planet flattened the country of Armenia. Over 30,000 people were killed in four minutes.
In the midst of the utter devastation and chaos, a father left his wife securely at home and rushed to the school where his son was supposed to be, only to discover that the building had collapsed. After the traumatic, initial shock, the father remembered how he had once told his son, “No matter what, I’ll always be there for you!” So he located in the debris what he determined to be the general location of his son’s classroom and he started digging through the debris.
As he was digging forlorn parents arrived clutching their hearts saying, “My son, my daughter!” Other well-meaning parents tried to pull the man off what was left of the school saying, “It’s too late! They’re dead, you can’t help. Go home. Come on, face reality, there’s nothing more you can do. You’re just going to make things worse.”
The fire chief showed up and tried to pull the father off the debris, saying, “Fires are breaking out, explosions are happening everywhere. You’re in danger. We’ll take care of it. Go on home!” To which the loving, caring Armenian father asked, “Are you going to help me now?”
The police came and tried to dissuade him, “Go home! You’re endangering others. We will take care of it.” To which the father replied, “Are you going to help me now?” No one helped.
The father dug for hours–12, 24, 36, and then in the 38th hour he pulled back a piece of masonry and heard his son’s voice. He screamed his son’s name, “ARMAND!” He heard back, “Dad! It’s me, Dad! I told the other kids you’d save me and when you save me, they’d be saved, too.”
“What’s going on in there?” the father asked. “How is it?”
“There are 14 of us left out of 33, Dad. We’re scared, hungry, thirsty, and thankful you’re here. When the building collapsed, it made a wedge, and it saved us.”
“Come on out, boy!” said the father.
“No, Dad, let the other kids come out first, because I know you’ll get me. No matter what, you’ll be there for me!”
That is what God has promised us in Jesus Christ. We are never alone. And because we are never alone, God gives us joy in that assurance. Thanks be to God!
