Recently, we have read and seen stories of the nightmares occurring along the freeways in Los Angeles, California. As hundreds of motorists are jammed bumper to bumper, and with the head soaring, some motorists have taken to expressing their anger and disgust by shooting at other motorists, resulting tragically in a number of deaths. Certainly California does not have a monopoly on such behavior.
Society seems to be getting angrier all the time. More and more people are going through life with their thermostat stuck on hot. A man “fed up” with thuggery on a city subway pulls a gun and wounds four youths (and is hailed for his vigilante action-by thousands of other angry “fed ups”). MADD is the acronym of mothers mad about the increasing number of drunk drivers.
Families are hotbeds of anger, with spouse abuse and child abuse increasing, and the rest of us angry about that. Protestors are increasingly militant about nuclear energy and weapons and the threat of nuclear terrorism. What’s happening to whales and baby seals elicits anger from otherwise peaceful people.
Then there is the unorganized anger. Go into any city and it seems that anger is endemic to urban life.
Hop in a cab and the driver will deliver a running monologue against the minorities, the politicians, and whatever other groups he thinks is ruining the city, continually punctuating his diatribe with his angry horn.
If a jaywalker starts to cross his path he’ll swerve his cab as if to hit the offender, evoking curses and a shaking fist as the jaywalker jumps back on the curb and responds in anger.
You are driving around town and some “mutton head” cuts in front of you and usurps “your” parking slot. You have calmed the children for a peaceful supper and right in the middle of “Bless us, 0 Lord,” the six-year-old spills a gallon of milk onto the table.
You go into the store to pick up a few groceries. Supermarket shopping is not one of life’s peak moments, anyhow, and you can work up a lot of anger doing it. Imagine yourself trying to push through a narrow aisle with a cart whose wheels seem always to be malfunctioning and veering to the left, often into the heels of the innocent shoppers who are stooped over, studying the undecipherable information about the unit cost of tuna fish.
If angry words aren’t exchanged, at least looks are. When you get to the express line someone cuts in front of you with more than 10 items, swirls cigarette smoke all around you in violation of the “no smoking” signs, pays for what you consider luxury items with food stamps, and takes their sweet time doing it. Then as you dash out of the door into the rain and wind, your grocery bag splits wide open. Anger is an inadequate word to express your feelings. Rage is more like it!
Anger is one of the biggest personal problems that we have. It is the engine that generates both the heart of rage and the ice of rejection. Anger is behind petty irritation and the cold shoulder, but it also motivates revenge, even murder.
Out of control, anger has driven us to embarrassing outbursts, or suppressed it has wound us to the depths of depression. We regard anger fearfully because it has burned us often.
What matters most is how we respond to our angry feelings. Fear of guilt may prompt us to bully anger and push it down into our gut, storing up trouble for ourselves later on. Suppressed anger transforms into depression and anger-out-of-control generates more anger and poisons personal relationships.
God created anger as a good and valuable resource. The Bible says that anger can be both good and bad, both constructive and destructive. It was placed in our file of feelings as an essential part of our human makeup. What good is it? Anger is a motivator. It is a strong internal agitation that impels us to deal with obstacles and unacceptable situations.
When we see someone kicking a dog, it prompts us to intervene. Anger stirs us when we are offended, injured, or treated unjustly and prompts us to do something about it. So, it can be a useful tool.
It is not anger that deserves criticism, but its abuse. The need is to experience anger and respond to it rightly; not to get angry for wrong reasons, when we get crossed, frustrated, and don’t get our way.
The Book of Ephesians wisely encourages us: “Be angry but do not sin; do not let the sun go down on your anger.”