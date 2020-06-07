Across the years of my pastoral ministry, I have presided over nearly 500 weddings. Some of them I will never forget because of the way God’s Spirit moved with beauty, laughter, miracle, and grace. There are a few other weddings I would like to forget because of the disasters they were, contradicting all that was supposedly being celebrated.
Have you ever noticed how at weddings, people’s emotional pitch and involvement are so high and intense that the most incidental glitch in plans or the smallest oversight becomes a major crisis?
When you know how minor upsets become major crises at weddings, you better understand the narrative in John’s Gospel of how Jesus, along with his disciples, went to a wedding in Cana of Galilee. The wedding took place on the third day (the third day is the telling symbol of God’s resurrection power in Jesus). Jewish wedding cermonies in that day were held on Wednesday and the post-wedding celebration lasted a week.
Soon after Jesus and his disciples are welcomed, Jesus’ mother takes him aside and says, “They have run out of wine.” Jesus’ reply is succinct, “What is that to me and to you?” – a common saying of that day meaning, “That’s their concern, why should I get involved?” But Jesus does get involved and has the caterer fill six 20-25 gallon jars used to store water for Jewish purification rites.
And the miracle happens, for when the caterer draws from the jars, he discovers they hold not water but vintage wine, which he eagerly serves to the guests, many of whom probably did not know what they were thinking, having already celebrated for a week. But you can be sure that Jesus’ miracle brought new life to that wedding celebration!
The enduring understanding that emerges out of this miracle sign which Jesus did at Cana is how God’s grace fills our lives – both the ordinary events and also the special high moments, how just as Jesus blessed the wedding at Cana with the miracle of his presence, so Jesus blesses us, turning what might appear very ordinary, routine occurrences into vintage and graceful experiences of ecstasy, revelation, and awakening for us.
Weddings are a reminder of how love as grace gives life meaning. Weddings are a reminder that in the end love is all we have and love is all we keep when all else goes. Weddings are a reminder that “now abides faith, hope and love, and the greatest of these is love.” Weddings are a reminder of how rich God’s grace is for us in the miracle and mystery of love. Weddings are a reminder that miracles reveal the inner reality of God’s outward creation. Weddings are a reminder that the greatest miracle happen just when people say, “I don’t see anything miraculous in that.”
Love’s awakening is God’s grace. Love as marriage covenant and troth is also God’s grace. Love as “what we’ve been through together” is, in the end, God’s grace. Little wonder that the prophets of Israel used such love as a paradigm of God’s relationship with the people and with the nation, as Isaiah declared, “As the bridegroom rejoices over the bride, so shall God rejoice over you.”
If you need proof that the age of miracles in NOT over, find a couple who has been married 40 years and more, and listen to their lives with your third ear; sit a spell with them and walk beside them for a season or two. God’s grace abounds with miracles where persons love and care for each other with constancy and respect, with kindness and joy.
Just as Jesus turned water into wine at the wedding in Cana of Galilee, so he can join earth and heaven for us until we meet God in the midst of the helter-skelter events we share together in a given day, see God in the faces of those we love, behold God in the eyes of those who love us.
One Easter in a sermon he preached at the National Episcopal Cathedral in Washington, D.C., Dean Nathan Baxter told the story of Diane. Let me share it in closing:
Diane was every parent’s worst fear. By her own account, Diane grew up in a good and loving home. There were family outings, birthday celebrations, softball games, dance classes, and even church. But for some reason, Diane never quite felt OK, and somewhere in high school things went awry. There were drugs, stealing, alcohol, staying out late. The family suffered social embarrassment and seemed increasingly in crisis – trying to reach out to Diane, while also struggling to maintain the family life and values.
There were counseling sessions, rehabilitation, tough love, tears, and prayers. But the more her parents reached out to her, the more abusive and rebellious Diane became. Finally, she ran away, living a life she’d rather not talk about. She was well into her mid-to-late twenties before healing and reconciliation began.
Diane said, “At first I felt my parents’ love was unnecessary. It was smothering. Then as things got worse, I began to feel unlovable. I think I resented my parents most because if I was unlovable, I could do what I wanted and it would not matter. But as long as I knew I was loved, I wasn’t free to ‘do my thing. ‘ So I needed to destroy their love in order for me to be free.”
‘But, “ she said, “they never stopped loving me. Even when I got arrested and they refused to bail me out of jail. I could see the pain of love in their eyes. Now I realize how much I needed their love, that it was their love and prayers that kept me alive all those years. What amazes me most of all is that my worst could not destroy their love for me.”
Such love is God’s grace, whether between parents and a daughter or son, or between a husband and wife, or between brother and sister, or between friends, or within the fellowship of the church. So be it!