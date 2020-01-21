Some 2,700 years ago Jeremiah saw his beloved nation reveling in sin and pursuing pleasure. The prophet wondered, “Have we drifted beyond the forgiveness and redemption of God? Is there any hope for a new beginning?” Jeremiah stands fascinated by the potter, the wheel, and the beautiful vessel being shaped from the clay. Suddenly, the vessel flies to pieces. The potter’s workmanship is destroyed! Jeremiah wonders, “Why this failure?” Not the potter; he is still the master craftsman. Not the wheel; it still spins. Something in the clay resisted -- a chip of gravel, an unyielding grain of sand. And because something in the clay resisted the master’s touch, he failed!
Here is an awesome truth. You and I, finite creatures though we be, can thwart the purpose of Almighty God! We can resist and rebel and cause God Himself to fail in our lives. The workmanship of God in our lives is marred because of the sin of rebellion and self-will and resistance to the authority of God over our lives!
And so Jeremiah turns to go. With great sadness, he has the message from God. Now he must go and declare to his people, “God wanted to do something with you, but you resisted. Now the vessel is broken; God’s purpose thwarted. You have forfeited your inheritance; and you have lost your destiny.”
But God calls Jeremiah back. The lesson is not finished. The potter is not through with the marred vessel. Jeremiah watches the master potter gather every fragment of the broken vessel and knead the clay again into a ball. Once more he throws its onto the spinning wheel. With deft, nimble fingers, he quickly shapes it and brings forth a vessel more beautiful than the first. As the potter lifts the vessel, redeemed by his second touch, for Jeremiah’s approval, the prophet hears the voice of God asking, “Oh Israel, cannot I do with you even as this potter?”
This is the glorious promise of the gospel. How many times we have resisted the will of God! How many shattered vessels and dismal failures there have been! But God is not through! Your life is still in His hands. He wants to give you a fresh beginning and to make for you a new life.
If you would experience a second touch from the hand of God, first believe in the purpose of God at work in this world . And God has a purpose for your life, too. He has something good and wonderful that He wants to do for you and through you. Believe that today, and never rest until you have found that purpose and are fully committed to do God’s will in your life!
Then trust in the patience of God. You may be discouraged. You may have failed God so many times. You have started over and over again. And you ask, “Will God really give me another chance?”
Robert Ingersoll, the eloquent atheist of another generation, often stood before an audience declaring, “I will prove there is no God. “ Then, holding up his watch, he would challenge God to strike him dead within 60 seconds. As the seconds ticked by he taunted God and profaned God. Men screamed and women fainted as the tension built and they called on God to strike down the blasphemer.
When the time had elapsed, Colonel Ingersoll would drop the watch into his pocket and laugh, “You see there is no God!” When Joseph Parker, an English minister, visited
America and saw Ingersoll so challenge God, he merely commented, “Who does this puny man think he is -- that he can exhaust the eternal patience of a loving God in a mere 60 seconds!”
There is not one person here today, regardless of what you have done, who has exhausted the love and patience of God. God loves you and keeps on loving you. He forgives you and will keep on forgiving you, whenever you respond to Him in genuine repentance.
Then would you also accept the promise of God? Hear for yourself those wonderful words the Lord declared to Jeremiah, “Cannot I do with you even as this potter? Behold as clay in the potter’s hand, so are you in my hands.”
Joseph Medill, in his reminiscences of the great Lincoln-Douglas debates, recalls ) a friend pleading with Douglas not to make the speech which would surely be his political ruin. Douglas would not be dissuaded; he had made his choice and set his course. After the Civil War swept the land, Douglas saw his great mistake, and he was overwhelmed by grief and remorse. Dying of fever, lying on his deathbed, Douglas was heard to whisper repeatedly, “I missed it! I missed it! I missed it!” It is not God’s will that anyone of us should miss the way to abundant and eternal life. He stands before you not only as the God of the second chance but of the seventh chance and the seventieth chance! With unlimited love and patience, God is ready to forgive and redeem and reshape and make all things new in your life. But God is subject to your will, your response, your decision. By yielding to God in confession, in repentance, I in faith, He will make you over and you can begin again today.
I Finally, if you would experience the wonder of beginning again, would you find a place of service for God. Someone interviewed General William Booth near the end of his life. That warm-hearted, compassionate man got the poor people of London so on his heart that he determined to do something about it. He established the Salvation Army. The journalist asked him, “General Booth, what is there about you that has caused you to make this enormous contribution?” Booth replied, “I’m not the brightest man in London, and I’m not the man who has had the most opportunities, but I have given God all there is of me.”
What do you suppose would happen if every one of us should give God all there is of us? All your intelligence, dedication, energy, enthusiasm, ambition, all your love? If God, from this moment, should have all you are, this group alone could impact this community, alter this city, change the world, and carry high the banner of God both near and far.
Oh, that we might begin this day to give God all that we are and to make him Lord in every area, in every nook and cranny of our lives – for our sakes, for the good of others, and all for His glory!