Many a true word is spoken in jest. Many a tribute to virtue has been unwittingly paid by sinister lips of malice. Nowhere is this truth more evident than in the Gospel story where enemies of our Jesus sought to brand him with infamy – hold him up to derision – hand his name down to everlasting scorn.
What short-sighted mortals they were! Their “scandal” but published his reputation. What they designed to be a stigma has proven to be a fascination which wins the heart and enchants the soul of the ungodly. What his enemies said in bitter spleen has been turned to a most gracious account by the Holy Spirit. They called him “the friend of sinners.”
There are at least five ways Jesus has proven himself to be the friend of sinners.
Our Lord proved himself to be the friend of sinners before his birth. When you read the roll of his earthly lineage, his reputed pedigree, you discover several astonishing facts. There are very few women mentioned. Out of the three who are mentioned, one, Rahab, was a harlot, a prostitute. The other two, Tamar and Bathsheba, were immoral.
These are the ancestors of the son of Mary?!! One has to wonder why the Heavenly Father chose to identify these three of questionable character. Perhaps it is to state succinctly and clearly that Jesus, even before he was born, identified with the lost sinners he came to save.
What better proof could we possibly have than the incarnation when Christ left a society of cherubim and seraphim to lie in the manger and become the associate of fallen people? Consider, he was born of a sinner.
Only sinners need a savior. Jesus was born of a woman who probably was the finest person who ever lived, and yet, she admitted that she was a sinner and needed a savior. He had a sinner as his reputed father – and he took the very flesh of sinners upon himself.
Jesus’ association with the least and the lost of his day confirmed his fellowship with all of us. We do not find him standing at a distance issuing orders. He moves among them like a good workman standing over his work. He is not the kind to write out a prescription and send it by the hand of another. He comes right to the home of the sick and the dead and performs his ministry.
Some of us like to help the needy and the down-trodden, but always at a distance. We write a check. We send a money order. We appoint someone else to do the task.
Not so Jesus. He goes down to the very miry clay to lift fallen men and women. He not only went among them – but sought them out.
What about the woman at the well? She was astonished that he would even talk to her. But he not only talked to her, he won her to a wonderful faith in himself and she became one of the finest Christian missionaries.
What about the terrible tax collector, Zacchaeus – grinding the noses of the poor – creating difficulty, terrible financial burdens upon his own people? Yet Jesus said to people like Zacchaeus, “Come unto Me all you who labor and are heavy laden and I will give you rest.”
I would have loved to have seen Jesus and heard him preach when he talked about the three lost things: a lost coin, a lost sheep, and a lost boy. Every phrase in these three stories emphasizes his identity with and compassion for sinners.
Never mind the Pharisees; he had thunderbolts for them. And I might add if you feel self-righteous as did they, he has thunderbolts for you. He said, “I did not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.” He not only proved his love by preaching to them and his association with them and his patience toward them but also by his prayers for them.
When they nailed him to the cross, he used his mighty influence with the Father in their behalf. He took their names on his lips and prayed and said, “Father, forgive them they know not what they do.”
The Bible says he was numbered with the transgressors. In some inscrutable way, Jesus Christ at his death took upon himself our guilt and our wrong. The Scripture says that Jesus “became sin” for us.
That is an interesting statement. It does not say he took our sins. It says he became sin. Surely when he died upon the cross, we see the absolute epitome of real selfless agape love. Paul says “herein is love that while we were yet sinners Christ died for us.”
What is Christ doing now? According to Hebrews 7: 25, “Therefore he is able also to save to the uttermost those who come to God through him, since he ever lives to make intercession for them.” What a wonderful thing to know that Jesus, the friend of sinners, is still exercising that friendship ministry on our behalf in intercession to the Father.
When we think of everything Jesus did before his birth, at his birth, during his life, at his death, and after his death to identify with us, it is no wonder that we love to sing:
“What a friend we have in Jesus,
All our sins and griefs to bear!
What a privilege to carry
Everything to God in prayer!”