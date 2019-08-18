Recently I picked up a news magazine and, as I was thumbing through it, I stopped short at a terrifying picture. The form, sitting on some kind of sled, was a man. But that was not readily apparent. His face was twisted into a grotesque shape. His hands were tightly clasped to the arms of the sled. It appeared that he had been thrown against the sled with a terrific force. Upon reading the caption I discovered that the man was a future astronaut. At a test site, he was testing the effects of fast stops and starts and tremendous speed on the human body. What he was doing was testing for service. Likewise, when new models for automobiles are announced and their praises sung, it is usually said that they have been thoroughly tested for service.
John’s Gospel tells how the risen Jesus questioned Simon Peter three times. “Simon, son of Jonah, do you love me?” Three times he asked the question. Three times Peter answered. And three times Peter was told by Jesus to feed his sheep, to tend his lambs. These questions that Jesus asked Peter constituted a test for service. But as it is generally true with the Scriptures, when we look at this question for service that is directed to Simon Peter, we become aware that it is strangely contemporary and personal for us. it is also a question for service that is directed personally to each one of us.
The question for service involves a test. Jesus was not idly asking questions of Simon Peter. He was giving him a real test. It was a test of love “Simon, son of Jonah, do you love me more than these?” More than what?
There are some who think the question was whether Peter loved Jesus more than the other disciples loved him. And there is good evidence for this view. Peter had boasted that he did love Jesus more than all the others. But at the same time, he had also denied him and fled. But it is possible too, that Jesus swept his hand around the surrounding scene as he asked the question in such a way that he was asking, “Simon, do you love me more than these things? More than the fishing boats and fishing gear and fishing trade?” This makes the question a challenge to final decision, complete commitment, deeper dedication. In view of what Peter had just done, I would think this to be the correct view. “Simon, do you love me more than these things?”
God deserves the supremacy in our love. We are to love him more than anything or anyone else. We are told in the Scriptures that we are to love God more than houses or lands or brothers or sisters. We are told that we must love God and his kingdom more than even hands and feet and eyes. We are told that we are to love God more than life itself. So the test of love tells us something about the supremacy of love. We are to love God more than all else.
The question for service involves a task. Every time Christ asked the test of love of Simon Peter, he repeated a task for Peter. We can never be satisfied with only the feeling of love. Love will express itself in positive action. Not only was Peter to take an interest in the weak sheep but also he was to provide nourishment and care for them. It was not enough for Peter to believe in his head that Jesus was God’s Son. It was not enough that Peter felt in his heart that he loved Jesus. Peter’s relationship with Christ required that he carry on God’s work with his hands.
And this is our task – to be shepherds, to feed the sheep and to tend the lambs of our community and of our world. Jesus pictured himself as the good shepherd. Peter was given the task of shepherding Christ’s sheep. Should we do any less?
The question for our service involves a task!
The question for service involves a spirit. After Jesus had questioned Peter about the quality of his love and had commissioned him with a task, Peter looked around and saw one whom we believe to be the apostle John following; and Peter said to Christ, “Lord, what shall this man do?” Jesus’ interesting reply is “If I will that he tarry till I come, what is that to you? Follow then me.” Peter was asking, “Well, if I am to shepherd your sheep, then what about this other person?”
I would suggest to you that the answer which Jesus gave to Peter tells us of the temper that we are to have in our relations with one another. Perhaps spirit is a better word. What kind of spirit do we need in our relations between one another? What kind of spirit ought we to have as we relate one to another? We need a spirit of cooperation rather than competition. Peter saw John as a competitor, “What shall this man do?” Jesus, in his reply, indicated that they were to be cooperating workers in similar tasks. We must realize that we are not in competition with one another but that we are to cooperate in love with one another in the gigantic task of winning a world to Christ.
But that is not the spirit I often detect. We have been so busy sniffing one another’s breath and snooping out the smallest particles of doctrine that we have forgotten that Christ in judgment is going to hold each one of us responsible for what we have done – not what some other person has done. We have spent so much of our time and energy picking at one another that we have neglected to embrace others. We have invested so much of our time and energy in poking a finger at others that we have forgotten to hug one another. We have majored on minors so much that we have failed to love one another in the community of faith which we call the church. And when we fail to love one another somehow we lose touch with God Himself, for God is love and the person who loves God loves his brothers and sisters in the faith. “Hands joined in love won’t make fists.” Use your hands to reach out in love. The world does not need any more fists.
I am persuaded that the spirit we show toward one another enters into God’s judgment of us at the end of this age. The way in which we relate to others figures into our own judgment. Our glory is never in comparison with other people. God does not judge us in comparison with one another. Our glory is in serving God. Our glory lies in what we do and say in the name and spirit of God. In whatever capacity that has been allotted to us our glory is in serving God – being God’s people and doing God’s work in this world. How faithful have you been? How faithful are you being now? That is the important question.
As God questions you about your service, this matter of faithfulness is vitally crucial. We are to be judged on our faithfulness to the task that God has given us. How do you stand on the test of love? How do you stand on the task of doing God’s work? How do you stand on the spirit of cooperation in love?
