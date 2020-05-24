A feast day of the church occurred last Thursday, although hardly anyone acknowledged it. Unlike the festivals of Christmas and Easter, no special greeting cards were created by Hallmark to send to friends and family. There was no media hype, and the major department stores staged no special sales.
The feast day to which I refer is the Ascension of Jesus. It occurs forty days after Easter. A certain boy listened intently as his Sunday School teacher told the story of Christ’s Ascension – his parting from the disciples and being lifted up on a cloud that took him out of their sight, after which two angelic beings appear to confirm for the disciples what was happening and why. The boy’s eyes lighted up, reflecting images in the mind of a child of the space age, star wars and science fiction, and he exclaimed, “Wow! The only way to go!”
Why do you suppose such scant attention is paid to Christ’s Ascension today? would guess it is because it reflects a pre-scientific cosmology and an ancient three-tiered universe, and therefore, the Ascension is not taken seriously by our enlightened age and is treated as mere mythological fancy. Yet if we dismiss it out of hand, we set aside access to a powerful understanding about our faith and the Church which we could well claim for our secular era that is confused about both.
So let us take two soundings by asking, Why did Christ leave the earth? If Jesus were still among us, we could telephone him, knock on his door, listen to him teach, and go to him with our needs, no matter how deep our sense of unworthiness. We could bring to him the questions and the dilemmas that perplex and disturb us, and seek clarification about exactly what he asks us to do, what he wants specifically the Church to do.
And wouldn’t his hands-on power and signs answer the world’s skepticism, settle some of our social problems, exorcize some of our modern day demons, and reverse the evil and sin that mar our lives? And would not his actual presence indict the Church’s scandals and visions, reforge its mission and ministry so that it would be effective, faithful, and credible? Yes, if only Jesus still walked the streets of our city, think what a difference it would make. So why is it to our advantage that Christ was raised in glory and taken from us?
For one, it is so that the Church can be alive in the Spirit, can embody Jesus’ love, can show forth the truth of God, and can live out Kingdom hope and thereby bring people to God. Jesus left those first disciples, as he made plain, that they might carry on in his place, that such discipleship would summon the highest and best in them. So he told them, “You shall receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you; and you shall be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.” He also promised them, “Greater things than I do you also shall do.”
But the exalted Christ summons the Church with all of its limitations and weaknesses to be his body, to be an agent of God’s Kingdom hope. Christ in glory calls the Church to do for others what we ourselves need. He calls the Church to be for others what we have not yet become and to give to others what we have not yet completely received ourselves.
The Church is always being called to “come up higher.” We are asked to be what we are not and, in doing that, to become all that we are capable of becoming. As we witness, nurture, and encourage others on their spiritual pilgrimage, we move further along on our own. As the Church proclaims God’s Word, we begin to hear it better ourselves.
As we teach lessons of love and life, we learn them more deeply ourselves and grow into fuller stature.
And we are called to do it in a secular age that increasingly disdains the Church as an anachronism along with running boards, celluloid collars, and ink blotters. In a recent book, Resident Aliens, the authors discuss this very matter of how “unbelief is the socially acceptable way of living in the Western world,” and remark “how odd it is to be a Christian” in our culture.
Novelist John Irving recently told an interviewer, “It is unfashionable for a literary figure to go to church, to be a believer. People treat you like you’re flawed or phony.” But despite all its detractors, the Church at its best continues as a living reminder of God – yea, even a living example of Jesus in the midst of a secular, unbelieving world.
And finally, the other meaning of faith in Christ’s Ascension is this: Christ left us so that he will never leave us. Belief in the Ascension means that the presence of Christ is made accessible for us as a reality we can claim with assurance. Christians in every generation have experienced the blessing of Jesus, “Lo, I am with you always” We are not alone.
As those first disciples encountered the resurrected Christ in their being together and his being with them in their midst, so we experience the presence of Christ when we least expect him. He comes to be among us and also in solitary moments of private ecstasy. In moments of sharing and in the vortex of a crisis, suddenly we are aware of being joined by another, of being surrounded by a holy presence, of being engulfed in light.
Once we have experienced Jesus’ being with us, we can never be sure where he will appear or what he will do to reach us. We can never know for sure how he will appear, what he will bring, when he will confront us into greater becoming; but we can know for sure that Christ is always on the premises of our life with love, that we are never alone. A friend in another state, in a recent article. shared how it happens; and with his words I close.
I’ve been thinking about my father a lot lately. Six weeks ago he fell and fractured a vertebrae in his spine. Cancer had weakened it. Now there is evidence of cancer throughout his body. The oncologist described what comes next – biopsies, chemotherapy, radiation treatment, and physical therapy. On Thursday night my father told them, “No! No more tests. No more treatments.”
As my father has grown older and more hard of hearing, he has tended to think things through to himself and then announce what he thinks, sometimes entirely out of context with what others are talking about. The last time I visited him, he had obviously been thinking about things. Among other things he said, I feel much closer to God now. Jesus seems especially close. I know that no matter what happens Jesus is accompanying me. It was out of character for my father to speak that intimately, but he did.
In the Ascension of Christ we are given the promise that we are never alone, that the presence of Christ is especially close. We are called by Christ to be the Church, to embody love, and to bear our witness to a Power that redeems, transforms, and heals our unbelieving world.