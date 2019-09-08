I am an avid reader, and one of the things I enjoy most is reading as many good books and magazines as I can. Is there any other single factor that has influenced the course of events in this world more than books? Where would the Jewish faith be today without the Holy Scriptures? Where would Christianity be today without the Bible? The major historical events of worldwide significance were all triggered by books, historians say.
Would there have been a French Revolution without the books of Rousseau? Would there have been an American Revolution without the books of John Locke or Thomas Paine? Would there have been a Russian Revolution without the books of Karl Marx? Hitler would have never made it big without Mein Kampf. For good or ill, the life of any age has been influenced, shaped, and summarized by books.
Books are available today on every subject. America’s biggest publisher is the Government Printing Office, which keeps a continuous inventory of 24,000 different titles in stock. Every month it comes out with about 200 new publications for sale and discontinues a like amount.
From the Government Printing Office one can order publications with such fascinating titles as: “A Study of Polish Bisexual Frogs” and “An Electromembrance Process for Regenerating Acid from Spent Pickle Liquor.” What is the all-time best seller from the G.P.O.? “Septic Tank Care,” which has sold more than two million copies.
If you can read, you need to avail yourself of the vast information available in our local libraries; Aiken has one of the finest systems anywhere. Make use of this great facility and find how much enjoyment you have been missing and how much growth you have been neglecting.
But the tragedy is that books are read by probably not more than twenty-five per cent of the population. Think about it: only one out of four people read books. Only one-half of the adult public has sufficient skill to read and understand books published for adults.
Recently, national news and television have called attention to how many persons right around us have never learned to read. How many of us who do read have taken this for granted and do so little with it. Even more tragic is how few of us have been willing to use our skills in helping others learn how to read.
Recently, the Christian Science Monitor reported that 1.5 million Americans still cannot read and about 20 million are “functionally illiterate.” We need to support those local agencies and schools that are set up to teach learning and reading skills to adults as well as youth.
And the best way we can do this is to encourage those persons we meet who cannot read by seeing that they can. One of the most poignant pictures that I have seen in several years appeared in the newspaper last month. It was of an elderly woman finding the joy of reading her Bible because someone had taken the time to teach her how.
It was Thomas Carlyle who said, “All that mankind has done, thought, gained or been: it is lying as in magic preservation in the pages of books. All that a university or final highest school can do for us is still but what the first school began doing – teach us to read.”
Let’s not only use our ability to read but also share it with others.