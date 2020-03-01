During the Korean conflict, a soldier on the front-lines dove into a foxhole to escape the hailstorm of enemy fire. He frantically began to dig the shallow hole deeper for more protection. Soon he felt something metal, and when he picked it up and rubbed the dirt from it, he saw that it was a cross, left by some soldier who had been there before him. Just then another soldier dove into the shallow foxhole . After a few minutes the soldier realized that the new tenant was a chaplain. He showed the cross to the chaplain and asked,
“How do you make this thing work?”
A lot of people ask that question, especially in extremis, when they are overcome with fear and when, no longer in control, they seek some order in the chaos. It was the question that the people of Israel put to God throughout their history, especially when things did not turn out as they expected .
It was one thing, they said, to believe God had made covenant with them through Noah, Abraham, and Moses, in which God had promised good to them, had promised they would become a great nation and would be thereby blessed. But it was another, when marauding armies devastated their homeland, and suffering and even exile became their lot. “So how do you make this thing work?” they cried out, and many turned to other gods and pagan ways.
When Jesus came proclaiming the Kingdom of God and called people to repent, to follow him and share in the Kingdom promise, many quickly responded. Convinced that Jesus was the longed-for Messiah, through whom God would finally deliver the blessing for which they were hoping, they gathered to witness the miracle signs that broke open through Jesus; they selectively listened to Jesus’ teachings, hearing what they wanted to hear; and they eagerly anticipated the moment when blessings would begin to flow their way.
Jesus knew and he wanted them to know (and us to know, also) that when the time of testing came out on the front-line, to decide for Christ would bring challenge, loss, cross-bearing, pain, and contradictions. It would mean a radical “Yes” or “No” from each of them. To follow Jesus and to claim God’s promised grace in him was not to have a rainbow wrapped ‘round their shoulders, but could mean carrying a cross on their backs. The good news of the gospel is about God’s love as grace, but grace is not cheap; it is no bargain basement item.
In fact, Jesus made it plain that to follow him was not to ask, “What can I get from you?”, but “What can I give to you and the Kingdom?” Cheap grace is worrying about what we might get. It is wanting the reward without repentance, wanting to wear the crown without bearing the cross .
Cheap grace, as Dieterich Bonhoeffer saw it, is grace we bestow on ourselves; it is religious piety that avoids sacrifice or discipline. Cheap grace is taking God’s gift and never sharing it, grabbing God’s blessings as something we deserve and hoarding them. Cheap grace is joining the church and staying uninvolved.
Cheap grace is hugging our love close while others around us are dying for a lack of love. Cheap grace is praising Christ as Savior while believing we do not need saving . Cheap grace is like scuba diving in a heated indoor pool, or like making bread from frozen dough. It is wanting to graduate without studying or taking the tests. It is wanting to be married without taking the vows.
Costly grace, on the other hand, is taking the risks of love. Costly grace is trusting God enough to live the new beginning offered to us. It is believing God enough to give ourselves away for the sake of others. It is following Jesus into the needs of human hearts, being there and staying there with someone whose world has ended, not knowing for sure what our being there might require of us, but trusting God will provide. Costly grace is taking up our cross daily.
The cross we take up is not some personal tragedy or sorrow that breaks upon us – although some people think it is, saying, “Why did God give me this cross to bear?” The cross we must bear is not some suffering that we must endure because of life’s contingency, some reversal that disappoints and makes us despair --although to hear some people talk it is, saying, “Oh well, this is my cross to bear.”
No, the cross Jesus asks us to take up is a deliberate choice we make in which we give ourselves to something or someone beyond ourselves. It is living, despite our pain, that others may not die. It is dying a little that others might live. It is suffering that others may be healed; it is dedicating ourselves and our best efforts, despite our own needs, that others may realize their true greatness under God.
It is to pour ourselves out, to lose ourselves in creating joyful possibilities for others. It is taking part of another’s burden, even while bearing our own. It is standing for justice, moral righteousness, and truth where the ways part.
Most authentic cross-bearers for Jesus are forever unknown to us. They are not interviewed by the media and their names do not make the headlines. They are ordinary people who serve quietly in love day in and day out, week after week, year after year.
They do not ask how to make the cross work for them; but because they are following Christ, Who died on the Cross for them, they work to serve others with love in his name.
You may not know the name of Chris Stewart, but you should. Stewart is a young British runner who won a major race in Slovenia in the fall of 1991. While in that troubled land, Stewart learned of the desperate plight of people living in a small town in Croatia – people who were cut off from international aid due to the terrible conflicts that were being fought there.
Stewart, the third-place finisher in both the 1976 and 1977 New York City Marathons, decided to do what he could to help. He began running relief supplies across sniper-infested battle lines into the broken heart of Croatia and Bosnia-Herzegovina. In Stewart’s, case, “running” supplies is to be taken literally.
After strapping to his waist a canvas pouch stuffed with medical supplies, Stewart ran several miles, past woods where snipers lurked, to the city of Osijek. Later, he ran supplies to a hospital in western Bosnia-Herzegovina, encountering heavy shelling on his seven-hour run back to safety.
Then he ran again, after being told that another hospital had been virtually leveled by shelling. He explains what he has done this way: “Some people were dying from simple infections because they had no antibiotics. They were ordinary, bewildered people, and nobody seemed to be helping them.” “If any would come after me,” said Jesus, “let them take up their cross daily and follow me.”