Andre Gide, the French author, once wrote a poignant short story, “The Pastoral Symphony,” which centers around a young woman named Gertrude who has been blind from birth. Her blindness actually has protected and insulated her from the harsher realities of life; and she has a sentimental -almost child-like -impression of persons around her, which neither her parents nor her friends have tried to change.
One day a miracle surgery is performed on her eyes, enabling her to see. Two things strike her immediately with crushing meaning. One is that the world of nature is incredibly more beautiful than she ever imagined it could be -the vibrant colors, the patterns of light and shadow, the expanse of space, the shape and movement of plants, birds, and animals.
The other thing with which she is struck is that the faces of persons are more troubled than she ever imagined they would be -lined with care, anxiety, and restlessness, carrying grim and menacing expressions, or else the empty look of sadness. She almost wishes her eyes had never been opened by the miraculous surgery.
Being blessed with a miracle does not always bring its promised fulfillment, nor does it always turn out the way we anticipated or assumed it would. We may believe that some hoped-for miracle, reversal, or discovery will make all the difference, that our world will forever shine and everything will come up roses for us; but those are false expectations. The truth is that no one thing ever makes all the difference, and many times the roses do not bloom, no matter how dynamic the miracle is.
The widespread cliche, voiced all too frequently by Christians who ought to know better, “When you are saved or blessed by God in Christ, then you will always feel better afterwards and know joy and happiness,” is simply not true. At least, it is not always true.
I also think of families whose entire structure cracked and crumbled when a son or daughter, receiving Christ, returned home a changed person. Because one person in that family changed, everyone else had to change; and it was a painful ordeal of resistance and rejection. The same thing happened, in fact, to Jesus’ own family. So much so that his mother and brothers tried to dissuade him from his mission and drag him back home.
Others who have been blessed by Jesus have found themselves not only without friends and family, but also without a job and facing economic disaster. Others have been thrust into struggles that brought them suffering and depravation; and yet others have been confronted with crises and contradictions that tested their faith and their sanity.
Gloria Vanderbilt Whitney, a luminary of New York City’s social and philanthropic life, made different headlines when, at an evangelistic rally, she walked forward and accepted Jesus as her personal Savior and Lord. What happened to her afterwards? Peace? Joy? Comfort? The cessation of pain and loss?
Well, for a year or two after her conversion, everything that could go wrong for her did. One of her children died, and she walked the shadowed valley of grief and loss. Then her husband left her, and it seemed her whole world would collapse. She said that in her dark night of the soul there were times when she wanted to repudiate Jesus’ blessing and discard her faith in God.
A generation and more ago, Toyohiko Kagawa, blessed by Jesus, went to live out that blessing in the squalid Shinkawa slums of Kobe, Japan. In the struggles of his ministry to the helpless and hopeless, the dying and desperate people he found there, Kagawa coped with feelings of failure, exasperation, and even betrayal. Then he himself contracted tuberculosis and his eyesight failed. Little wonder that he cried out:
“Sweet heaven sends no miracle to ease this hell. I came to bring God to the slum, but I am dumb, dismayed, betrayed by those whom I would aid; pressed down, I fear I am mad. The raindrops patter slowly from the eaves; The fire beneath my half-boiled rice is out; I hear the rising roar of shouts that brings evening to the Shinkawa slum; Is there no way that help can come?”
Yes, we may finally face the most desperate crisis of all as our blessing from Jesus ends in a sense of being abandoned by him, in a sense of God’s absence, even as the man born blind experienced after Jesus healed him. If we trust and keep trusting the blessing, however, even when we must cope with the burden it brings, we shall grow on until the blessing is enlarged and once more we shall walk in the light of God’s love, seeing and knowing what is real. Like the man born blind, it may seem that Jesus is late in coming to us in our need, but he is never too late, for we shall discover him reaching out to us with assurance and beckoning us toward the future.
I have watched such faith awareness sustain a couple at whose wedding I presided. I also called on them when they were blessed with a baby. And I have prayed with them and for them, as that little boy, with a congenital liver malfunction and deficiency, waited for a liver transplant. The transplant surgery was successful, but he must now cope as his body goes through rejection of the new liver. He is in and out of the hospital. However, his parents and grandparents and extended family and church community trust the blessing he is to them -no matter how heavy the burden of this ordeal. And they are upheld by the sustaining grace of God.
The breakthroughs of freedom in South Africa, tempered as they continued struggle and violence, rekindle the memory of Alan Paton, the writer, who was one of the first to pick up his pen and use his voice to decry apartheid in that troubled land. He did it out of his blessing from Christ, but he found himself ostracized and made a prisoner. He stood unyielding, however, and never lost his faith. Then he had to stand beside his wife as she died a slow and painful death. He once shared his testimony in these lines:
“Sometimes I saw him not, and sometimes clearly, though with inward eyes. I stayed on my knees, I saw his feet approaching. I saw the mark of the nails; I did not dare to look fully at them. I longed to behold him; I did not care to behold him. I said in my heart to him, I, who in sins and doubts and in my grievous separation, reach out my hands, ‘Reach out your hands, and touch me, O most holy one!’”
And he does! He does.