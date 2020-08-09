In recent weeks we have heard a great deal about the fluctuating stock market. You get the feeling when you hear about the stock market in New York that this is where the action is. And indeed it is!
Wall Street, more than Washington, Hollywood, or any place else controls the heartbeat of America. Everyone, rich or poor, is affected in some way by “the market.” This was dramatically demonstrated when the market collapsed in 1929 and the depression followed .
Life revolves around investment. You might say that investment is what life is all about. Whatever you are blessed with, you can’t sit on it!
There is more to investment than the stock market. Too often we think only of financial investments and miss the most precious and priceless of all riches - that of our families, friends, and individuals who have special needs of our investing in their lives.
Paul C. Harper Jr., of Needham, Harper and Steers, a Canadian research firm, suggests classifying consumers into two basic groups: those who have “feather” values and those who have “earth” values.
Earth-value people have a great interest in life simplification, utility, dependability, durability, and primary food values. On the other hand, he suggests that feather-value people are characterized by their interest in personal display, individualistic lifestyle, exotic travel, fast foods, etc. The feather-value people invest in themselves, while the earth-value ones invest in life outside themselves.
Some parents enrolled their son in a church youth group which met every week. One evening the adult leader of the group called at the boy’s home. Parked in front of that house was a brand new car. The father answered the door and after a brief introduction the youth leader asked to borrow the car. The father nearly went through the roof. ‘Why you’re an utter stranger to me, and you want me to loan you my brand new car?”
The young leader persisted and the father grew angrier. In exasperation he said: “I don’t understand this. You’re completely unknown to me, but you expect me to loan you my most valuable possession, outside my house.”
Then the youth leader said: “For two years I’ve worked with your son. In all that time you never came to any of the meetings to see what we are doing or to lend a helping hand. Yet you turned your son over to us. Now which is more valuable, your car or your son?”
Investment is what life is all about! Remember the children’s favorite story, “Stone Soup?” The story tells of hungry soldiers who go into a town looking for food. Everyone in the town claims to have no food. The soldiers get a kettle, fill it with water, select a large stone, throw that in the pot, build a fire under the kettle and begin to stir.
The curious townspeople asked what the soldiers are doing. “Making stone soup,” they declare. “This soup is delicious but a little cabbage would make it better.” One villager says, “I have some cabbage you can have.” He goes into his storeroom and brings a cabbage.
Item by item, the soldiers tell the curious villagers what will make the soup better; a little carrot , celery, turnips, potatoes, onion , some salt, and parsley. One by one the items are brought forth . Finally, the soldiers announce that a piece of meat would make the soup exquisite, and a family brings forth that hidden treasure.
Indeed the soup was exquisite. All had invested the little they and, and there was plenty of everything for all. Everyone had invested something.
Loren Eisely tells the story of finding a man who was an enabler of life rather than a collector of death. The night tide had washed up shells and other living and dead sea life. There were many people on the beach collecting the dead sea life, but this man was selecting the starfish that were still alive and flinging them back into the living water.
Eisely said that, following that man’s example, he began to search for the living starfish and skipping them out to sea. It was a giving back to life rather than just taking from it… a re-investing in life. This is so needed in our daily lives, investing in living ways each day.
And finally what I believe to be the most important investment of all; most people believe in savings accounts, pension plans, annuities, insurance … various forms of preparedness for this world. But what about a home in the hidden land?