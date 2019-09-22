Jesus told a very dramatic story about compassion in the tenth chapter of Luke’s Gospel. First, there was the victim – an unnamed man, doubtless a Jew. He was going this route alone when suddenly thieves came at him. They stripped him. They robbed him and took his clothes. They beat him and left him half-dead.
Not long after the thieves had gone their way, Jesus said a priest came from Jerusalem down that same road. He saw the man who had been beaten and left for dead.
Now there were too many priests in Jesus’ day to serve in the Jerusalem temple. They could only serve two weeks a year because they served in shifts. This priest had been up in Jerusalem serving his turn in the temple, offering sacrifices.
If the man was dead and the priest touched the corpse, he would be unclean ceremonially. That would be an awful lot of bother for a priest. Perhaps this priest prayed a pious prayer and thanked God that he had not been the victim of the robbers. The priest put ceremony and ritual above human hurt and need. Jesus said that he passed by on the other side.
The second man who came past was a Levite. Now a Levite was a layman who served in the temple, but it is not perfectly clear what his job description was. The Levites were the musicians in the temple. They formed the chorus and led the choirs. They were also the custodians and security guards.
This layman who served in the temple also passed by the beaten and robbed man. It could be that the victim in the gutter was a decoy, and the thieves were waiting until he stopped to help him. Then they would rush out, beat him, and rob him. So the layman, just like the priest, passed by on the other side. After all, he was in a hurry. Maybe he had to get home and give a report in the local synagogue of his service at the great feast up in the temple in Jerusalem.
Then the third character appears in Jesus’ story. Jesus said he was a Samaritan. And at that, everybody in the crowd knew that the Samaritan was going to be the villain in the story. Samaritans were villains because they were outcasts. They were the Pollocks, the hayseeds, the half-breeds of that day. They were the segment of society which was put down and kept out.
But you know what? Jesus made the Samaritan the hero of the story; and were they startled! When Jesus said the Samaritan was compassionate toward the man in the ditch, he touched a raw nerve. You can see his audience wince, especially the lawyer who was putting the questions to Jesus. This man who was a social outcast showed compassion to the Jewish victim in the gutter. He cared, and he helped the man at risk to himself.
Jesus said he saw the fellow – so did the priest and the Levite. But Jesus also said, “He came to him and had compassion on him.” He cleaned and dressed his wounds. He poured in wine to disinfect and deaden the pain. And he poured in oil which it would have been conducive to healing. He gave the man first aid.
Then he put the man on his own animal, carried him to the nearest inn, and stayed up through the night nursing him. The next morning before he left, he gave the innkeeper two denarii and said to him, “When I come this way again, if it takes more than this before the fellow is on his feet, I will repay you whatever he owes.” The denarius was a working man’s daily wage. He gave the innkeeper two days’ pay to look after the man who had been wounded.
Then Jesus posed the question. He said to the lawyer, “Which of these three were neighbor to the man who fell among robbers?” See that lawyer swallow hard. He had to say to Jesus, “The one who showed mercy on him.” And Jesus responded, “Right; you go and do the same way.”
What a story! Who is our neighbor? Anyone, any place, who needs our help – the hungry in Aiken and in East Africa; the hurting in Aiken and in South America. Anyone, anywhere, who needs the help I can give, Jesus said is my neighbor.
Jesus’s story also teaches us that compassion is more important than correct ritual or orthodox belief. To be caring is more important than proper forms of worship. To be compassionate is more significant than having all the fine points of your theology straight. “Some people’s theology is straight as a gun barrel and just as empty.” Jesus taught us that caring and being responsive to the hurts and needs of others is more important than proper ritual and correct orthodoxy.
Finally, the story teaches us that faith is something you do, not just something you sing about or say you believe. Faith is reaching out to the poor, the powerless, the hurting. It is as practical as the Golden Rule. This story still has sting in it, does it not?
I feel like asking the Father’s forgiveness and praying that He will give me sensitivity to the needs of others which may require my getting involved personally. Oh that we had a greater sensitivity! That would be the starting point. For you see, while we have trouble identifying with the good Samaritan, everyone has to confess that Jesus Christ has been the good Samaritan to us.
When we sin and repent, he forgives us our sins. When we grieve, he comforts us. When we hurt, he heals us. When we wrestle with temptation, he makes us strong. And when we face the last enemy, he has promised, “I will not leave you alone; I will be with you.”
Jesus has been the good Samaritan to me. How dare I ignore his plain words of instruction: “Go and do likewise.”