The church of the Lord Jesus Christ is much like a great ocean. But too many persons are content just to look at it. They need to get in. They need to taste it. They need to feel the power of the tide.
I am talking today about the church. “What happens in most churches?”
“We meet on Sunday to talk about God and how good He is. We talk about sin and how bad it is. We talk about the world and what a mess it is in. We have prayers, go home, and do nothing. We come back a Sunday later and talk about God and how good He is. We talk about sin and how bad it is. We talk about the world and what a mess it is in. We have prayers, go home, and do nothing.”
In Acts 2 we find a picture of the Church, its members, and how they loved and served. Look, first, at what they got. “When the day of Pentecost had come, they were all together in one place. “They were praying, yes, and remembering and confessing and forgiving one another and determining and surrendering, too!
Here’s what they got: an attracting church. “Now there were dwelling in Jerusalem Jews, devout men from every nation under heaven. And at this sound the multitude came together.”
It reminds me of the young pastor at his first church in the piney woods of Georgia. He suggested to his people that they might broadcast the Sunday morning service and they agreed. The local radio station only had about four watts. Nevertheless on that first Sunday morning the young pastor grabbed the microphone and exclaimed, “Hello world!”
The early Christians got an attracting church. Here is what they gave: a witnessing church. Apparently there was no whipped up visitation program borne on the leaden wings·of grim duty; no media advertising campaign or bumper stickers; no beauty queens or football heroes; no concern about ending the services in time to beat the Methodists to the cafeteria; and no thought that they could not do it!
It was a matter of attitude, like that on the part of the boy who came across the huge jug of sorghum molasses. His mother was no where to be seen. Lifting his eyes heavenward, he implored, “Lord, give me a tongue to match this opportunity!”
A lawyer sat beside an attractive lady on an airplane. They talked in a casual manner for awhile and then he guided the conversation in an honest, yet non-offensive, way to the wonderful business of being a Christian. At the airport terminal the lady was greeted by her husband. The lawyer followed a few paces behind and said goodbye. “Who was that?” the husband asked. “Oh,” she answered, “Just somebody I talked to one the plane to pass time.” “What did you talk about?” “Just weather and nothing in particular. But you know, he asked me the strangest question. He asked, ‘Are you a Christian?’” “Did you tell him to mind his own business?” “That’s just it, dear.” “If you had heard him talk, you would have known it was his business.” Those early Christians gave a witnessing church. And look, finally, at what they had left. Clarence Jordan translates the end of Acts chapter 2 in this way: “They were all bound together by the officers’ instruction and by the sense of community, by the common meal, and the prayers. A great reverence came over everybody, while many amazing and instructive things were done by the apostles. The whole company of believers stuck together and held all things common. They were selling their goods and belongings and dividing them among the group on the basis of one’s need.”
Knit together with singleness of purpose, they gathered at the church every day, and as they ate the common meal from house to house they had a joyful and humble spirit, praising God and showing overflowing kindness toward everybody. And day by day, as people were being rescued, the Lord would add them to the fellowship.”
With Ernest Tatham, I want to tell his story as though it were my own: The other morning I came to a section of lonely beach at Ocean City; the tide was unusually low and there was an area of exposed brown rock, filled with small pools that swarmed with tiny marine life. Stooping down, I began to interview the little creatures. “How long have you been living here?” I asked. “Oh, for a long time,” one replied. “Ever since the tide went out.” “Well, I see you are not alone; you have plenty of neighbors. There is a pothole full of them right next to you.” “But we have nothing to do with them; they are not like us!” “They seem to be the same,” I remarked. “I do not see any difference.” But there is; they are very shallow and really have no depth at all.” “What do you mean?” He said, “Well, see for yourself. Their pothole is only seven inches deep.”
“And how deep is yours?”
“Ours? Why, ours is eight-and-one-half inches and we have one spot that is over 9 inches deep!” He continued, “Let me tell you something else. Those people are quite narrow, too.”
“Narrow?”
“Sure. Their pool is only ten inches wide. Ours is 11-and-a-quarter!” The little swimmer swelled up with pride. I chanced one more question. “Say, what do you call your place here?” “This, sir, is the Atlantic Ocean!” I picked my way back over the rocks. High tide came in hours later. Those potholes were completely covered and all the little creatures were swimming together.
I looked and then cried, “Lord, let the tide come in again!” Indeed, let the tide of God’s Holy Spirit come in again so that we may be one, united under the Lordship of Jesus Christ, loving and serving his Church.