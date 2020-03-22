Isn’t it wonderful when a person moves outside himself or herself. Two friends were driving along a country road discussing the question, “Why do we do things for others?” One maintained that we always have a selfish reason. The other disagreed and said we were kind and had pity on them.
They soon came to where a sheep was fastened by its thick wool under a barbed-wire fence. The person who had maintained that we always have a selfish reason for helping others in trouble got out and loosened the sheep. His friend said it was kind of him to have pity on the animal, and the one who acted in Good Samaritan fashion, replied, “That was not the reason.”
“Why then?” his friend asked. He replied: “I want to sleep tonight.” To get bogged down in such a philosophical point is a bit fruitless. The important thing is that it is possible to move outside oneself, regardless of the motivation.
We are to live from ourselves, not in ourselves. And it is a liberating experience to move outside oneself. There was a minister in San Bernardino, California, who learned he was terminally ill; his doctor told him he had less than a year to live.
The clergyman was almost immediately delivered from himself. He told how he moved outside of himself and dedicated his remaining months to others. He wrote little notes of appreciation to people; he engaged in kind acts wherever he could; he spoke nothing but nice things about others; he went out of his way to help others and to make life cheerful for everyone he came into contact with during his last days. He moved outside himself and testified to the fact that it was such a delicious experience he wondered why-he hadn’t done it earlier in life.
We have all been deeply touched in this geographic area and other areas of the South so hard hit by the drought, through the generosity off farmers throughout this great land of ours who have responded with hay and now carloads of corn and grain. Many of them have accompanied their gifts in order to express personally to farmers and others their care and concern.
I don’t know of anything recently that has moved me more and made me aware of the kindness and generosity of the human heart. I have read and heard of the recipients of these gifts expressing not only their gratitude, but the desire to be that kind of neighbor to others. It is wonderful when we move outside ourselves.
John Paul Sartre wrote a play, ‘’No Exit,” in which he asserted that “hell is other people.” That is not correct. Hell is having no one else. Hell is being totally wrapped up in oneself, a virtual prisoner of self.
It is easy to get down on the human race. Goodness knows there are some rotten people in the world and it is tempting to turn sour on humanity. Sometimes we feel like screaming Samuel Goldwyn’s immortal phrase, “Include me out.”
Misanthropy (to hate humanity and to avoid human society), however, is contrary to the Bible and the way of life. The Psalmist declares, “Behold, how good and pleasant it is when brothers and sisters dwell in unity!” No man is an island, you can’t go it alone, our existence has a social character about it.
We are not made to be self-centered nomads, gateless and windowless sealed off from participation in fellowship. We feed each other’s faith. How we all need to follow the advice of the late Dr. Albert Schweitzer who said: “Open ) your eyes and look for some person, or some work for the sake of humanity, which needs a little time, a little friendliness, a little sympathy, a little toil. See if there is not some place where you may invest yourself.” You could do no better!