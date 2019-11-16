I am presently reading a collection of short stories by Lee Smith, a fine Southern writer. She titled the collection, "Me and My Baby Watch the Eclipse." Lee Smith comes from a solid grounding in the Christian faith, having been raised in a small Methodist Church in Grundy, Virginia. In fact, one of the short stories in the collection, “Tongues of Fire,” is an autobiographical piece about her childhood religious experiences.
She wandered from the faith in her college years, as she confessed once in an interview with Susan Ketchin. Lee Smith said, “I believe in God; I’ve just never been able to find a way to act on that without having it take me over. I’m scared I’ll be taken over. I need to find a church somewhere, some way to be able to act on it more without feeling I’m engulfed.”
Many people believe in God, but, like Lee Smith, they are wary of acting on that belief, wary of living from their faith in God. Many people say they believe in Christ and have found a church home, but they are reluctant to follow Jesus, to act on their belief, to let it shape their lives. As Meister Eckhart put it, “There are plenty of people who follow the Lord halfway, but not the other half.
And Michel Quoist voiced it in this prayer: “I am afraid of saying, ‘Yes,’ Lord. Where will you take me? I am afraid of signing my name to an unread agreement. I am afraid of the ‘Yes’ that entails other ‘Yeses.’”
That is why the drama in Luke chapter 5 is so arresting, for it provides a window on what it means to meet Jesus in a moment of truth that requires our “Yes,” that calls for a radical and consummate response. The power of Jesus’ divine presence is revealed to Simon Peter and the other fisherman in the miraculous catch of fish that occurs after Simon lets down his nets at Jesus’ instruction. In this miracle, the early Church saw a sign of how God provides abundantly for those who faithfully and obediently claim His promise.
Overcome with the wonder of the miracle and with the truth wrapped up in Christ standing before him, Simon Peter falls to his knees and cries out, “Depart from me, for I am a sinful man, O Lord.” Do you identify with Peter’s response? I do. It is the same response that has risen in me when I have met Jesus and have been overcome with the power of his presence.
John Wesley said it was “being brought under conviction,” in which we face the truth about ourselves. It is a moment when we must discard our disguises and discover who we really are. It is a moment when we admit to ourselves our shadow side, our sin, our illusions, our deceptions and contradictions.
Our encounter with Christ is also a threshold moment of transformation, affirmation, and direction. In reply to Simon Peter, Jesus says in effect, “Sinner you may be, Simon, but sinner is not all you are. You are much, much more. In fact, you are so much more that instead of departing from me, I want you to start fishing for people in the name of God. I want you to be my disciple.”
And Simon Peter, Andrew, James, and John, who knew fishing backwards and forwards and who were among the best along those shores, felt a stirring deep inside. If Jesus wanted and needed their fishing skills, they would give them to him - - in fact, they would given their all to him. So Luke adds succinctly, A … they left everything and followed him.”
Now granted, it was not a fairy tale version of discipleship, for they followed him by fits and starts, with enthusiasm but also with second thoughts, with energy and lethargy, with ecstasy and with whining self-pity, with compelling vision and with confusion and misunderstanding. But in the end they gave Jesus their best.
Anything less than our best is not discipleship, for discipleship demands our life, our love, and our all. Just as no hang glider can make half a takeoff, nor a skydiver jump half-way, nor a woman become half-pregnant, so discipleship is no sometime thing; it cannot be half a commitment.
Our “Yes!” to Jesus entails a lifetime of other “Yeses,” a lifetime of setting priorities and making decisions, a lifetime of falling away and coming close again, of giving up and beginning again, of turning back and growing on, of trying to fit Jesus into our plans and the finding our place in his plan, of being afraid to claim our potential and being all God created us to be, of crying, “Lord, find someone else,” and crying, “Lord, we are able.”
Discipleship is making a promise to Jesus and keeping it through the ambiguities, temptations, and struggles of life. Discipleship is standing and serving with Jesus at the crossroads of human need. Discipleship is putting skin on the Gospel and living out a life of love. Discipleship is taking risks and making sacrifices. Discipleship is being an advocate for peace and justice, for human dignity and human rights in a world that exploits people and dehumanizes them, that tyrannizes people and casts them off.
Discipleship is sharing the joy of the Kingdom with laughter and hope. Discipleship is giving God our best. It is letting down our nets, as it were, in obedience and trust of our Lord and being blessed beyond our wildest imaginings. Discipleship is listening for God’s Word through prayer and in Scripture, and then doing it.
William Booth, who founded the Salvation Army, resolved as a teenager to “go in for God” with everything he had. In later years, someone asked him what the secret of his success was. The general thought a moment and then he replied, with a glow on his face and in his voice, “I will tell you. God has had all there was of me. There have been much smarter men than I, men with greater opportunities; but from the day that I got the people of London on my heart, especially those in poverty and need, I made up my mind that God could have all of William Booth there was - - all the adoration of my heart, all the power of my will, and all the influence of my life.”
What a difference we could make in the world if each of us “went in for God,” if we gave God all there is of us, if our discipleship was complete and total, if we followed Jesus all the way, if we took the risks of love and trusted God with the outcome. May today be that moment for us.