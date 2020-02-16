There is a funny story about a minister who went out to make some house calls one afternoon. He knocked at the door where no one answered. He kept knocking, louder and louder and, finally, a tiny voice from within the house said, “Come in. Come in.” He tried the door and found it unlocked so he stepped inside. He heard the voice again, “Come in. Come in.”
He followed the sound down the hallway and entered the kitchen. From inside the kitchen he heard the voice saying, “Come in. Come in.”
The minister looked around and found himself face to face with a huge, ferocious growling German Shepherd dog. The dog lunged at him, pinning him against the kitchen wall with his enormous paws on the minister’s shoulders, snarling and breathing fire and brimstone.
At that moment the minister saw a parrot sitting in a cage over to one side of the kitchen ... the source of the invitation for him to come into the house . “You stupid parrot,” the minister shouted, “don’t you know any other words?” The parrot responded: “Sic’-em, sic’-em!”
The story reminds me of a decidedly unfunny incident that happened one October some years ago in New York. Mike Buchanan,a17-year-old youth,stood at the edge of the roof of a high building in the Bowery section, ready to jump off because life had no meaning for him. He had not experienced love in his short life. His mother had abandoned him and his father was an alcoholic. The crowd below encouraged Mike’s self-destructive behavior by chanting “Jump! Jump!” – somewhat like the parrot in the above story.
It is shocking, to be sure, but even more it is a sad commentary that a crowd of people like this could become so hard and calloused. It is barbaric that a crowd of human beings could descend to a level so indecent, so subhuman. But there is an interesting end to the story of young Mike, the youth urged by the crowd to jump.
There was a man in the crowd, William Fox, who did the decent thing. He dialogued with the young man at the edge of the roof for one and a half hours, and was able to convince him not to jump. The man was able to persuade Mike that his life was valuable and worth saving.
But the clincher was that William Fox invited Mike to his own home. He had no son of his own and assured Mike that he would be accepted as his very own son. Mike responded to the invitation and came down from the roof. It was reported later in the “New York Daily News” that William Fox had obtained legal custody of Mike Buchanan.
Several years ago there was an archaeological expedition in Iraq, in a place called Shanidar Caves, one of the most significant finds in this century. There, Roger Soleski, an anthropologist from Columbia University, uncovered several graves of the Neanderthal Man, that ancient ancestor who, according to some, populated the world 40 to 50 thousand years ago.
And there in that cave, they discovered that the Neanderthal buried his dead the first creature to do so. Not only did they bury their dead, but they made beds for the deceased out of branches and flowers. It was an amazing find because it showed that for the first time a creature had compassion enough for a fellow creature to bury him and do it with care.
But amazing as that was, it did not prepare them for another discovery in that
Shanidar cave. They uncovered a grave there in which lay a man who had had his arm amputated below the elbow. And they examined that grave with scientific care and pieced together the biography of that man. They said he lived to what was, those days, the ripe old age of 40 before a rock killed him, probably in a landslide.
But in an earlier accident, when he was a young man he was blinded. And he also lost his arm. And since he could hardly have foraged for himself, he must have been supported by his people for most of his life. For 20 years they cared for him, fed him and protected him. Then they made a grave for him and laid him to rest among flowers. They identified those flowers: grape, hyacinth, yellow groundsel, hollyhocks, and yarrow.
Rene Dubois, who reports that in one of his books, says that with the emergence of this care, this compassion, this sensitiveness for one’s fellow creatures, genuine man is born. This, Dubois says, is the moment of our true creation. For it is the capacity for awareness of others and their needs that make us human.
In a world that is hard and calloused, the people of faith are called to be tenderizers in the world, softening the toughness of the world with the balm of the spirit -continually expressing the gentleness of the strong.
In the daily world in which we live, let us be sensitive to the people around us, and respond to their needs with care and compassion. That makes us really human.