In his inimitable style, the late Halford Luccock, who had such a distinguished teaching career at Yale University told this story:
The other day I bumped into Santa Claus in a department store. A good bump it was, too. I ought to have been arrested. For there is no open season on Santa Claus. But sometimes a first class collision is an exciting thing. It will knock the wind out of you, but it may also knock an idea into your head.
True, this particular Santa Claus did not resemble the one in white whiskers and red coat, but she was the real thing, all right. Santa Claus in the flesh and plenty of it. A lady who looked like an animated Christmas tree, with packages dangling from every limb; and I bumped into her and the packages spilled all over the floor.
As I was trying to help her retrieve her things, she gasped out, “Oh, I hate Christmas anyhow! It turns everything upside down!” I replied quietly, “That is just what God made it for!”
Oh yes! At Christmas God wrapped up His love in Jesus, entered into history, and turned everything upside down, including lives that would never be the same again. Yes, if by faith we claim the truth in the birth of Christ, life will never be the same for us. If we come to Bethlehem and fall on our knees before the mystery, receive God’s gift of love for us, and accept that we are accepted, then our lives and our world will never be the same.
Love always brings changes – especially that love which is the power that holds the planets in their places. When we love and are loved, everything changes; and what changes most is we ourselves. Our eyes are opened, and we see what we never beheld before. Our ears are opened, and we hear what we never heard before. Our hands are opened to receive what we have never wanted to touch or hold. Our spirits are opened, and we sense the presence of God moving in us and among us. “If we love one another” says the Scripture, “God dwells in us and His love is perfected in us.”
Christmas is God’s promise in Jesus that people can change. The truth of Christmas is that new beginnings are offered to us, that our world can be saved, that nations can learn to live in peace, that the lost can be found and redeemed, that people can walk in dignity and live with righteousness, goodness, and hope. Christmas announces that God’s love outlasts everything else, that God is always at work in us and among us, and that nothing can separate us from his love.
Pitirim Sorokin, the Russian-American sociologist, was imprisoned by the Bolsheviks during the Russian Revolution, and for six weeks he expected daily to be executed along with many of his friends and fellow prisoners. For some reason his life was spared, but for four years he was tortured and forced to watch endless horrors of human bestiality and death.
During those dark and fearsome days when hope waned in him, he kept secret journals and recorded there his thoughts that enabled him to stay sane and to survive. One Christmas he wrote these ringing words:
Whatever may happen in the future, I know that I have learned three things which will remain forever.... First, life, even the hardest life, is the most beautiful, wonderful, and miraculous treasure in the world. Second, fulfillment of duty is what makes life happy. And third, cruelty, hatred, violence, and injustice never can and never will be able to create a mental, moral, or material millennium. The only way toward it is the royal road of all-giving creative love.
People do change; they cope, and they try hard! And the world also changes, as we have witnessed in these last few years. In fact, it is now in an upheaval of such startling changes that we can only catch our breath and wonder what will happen next.
Once a certain teenager asked his friend, “How would you describe what it feels like to fall in love?” And his friend replied, “It’s like Christmas!” Of course. When we go to Bethlehem and humbly receive God’s gift of love in Christ, life is never the same for us again. Love always turns everything upside down. I hope that the wonder of it happens for you this Christmas!