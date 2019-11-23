Martin Luther used to love to say, “The devil is an ass!” So he is! Although we experience the tempter’s power in us as frighteningly clever and subtle and seductive, the core of that spirit – which turns its back on grace and shuts its eyes to glory and beauty and the health of love and laughter – is dismally dumb. We almost always imagine the devil as brilliantly evil. But evil is not brilliant, it is terribly dull.
However, the focus today is not on the Devil. It’s about you and me, who turn our backs to grace and shut our eyes to glory and therefore join in the fool’s parade behind the supreme dunderhead. The Word of God more than once pleads with us not to be foolish.
And here’s a surprise. On more than one occasion when the Bible pleads with us to be people who are not stupid, it is specifically pleading with us to be people who are thankful!
Now maybe it comes as no surprise that in this Thanksgiving season the emphasis is on the spirit of gratitude. But does it surprise you at all that the scriptures urge us toward grateful spirits by urging us not to be dumb? Psalm 92 begins, “It is good to give thanks to the Lord.” For the first five verses the psalmist sings how good it is to recognize God’s faithfulness and express it. Then in verse 6 he sighs and says, “A dull person will not know and a fool will not understand this.”
The word he used for dull is a word meaning like a brute, like a dumb animal – specifically, like grazing cows with their heads down, their feet aimlessly shuffling behind their munching, and their minds as empty as only a cow’s mind can be. The word used here for fool means a person who is inappropriately self-confident and self-reliant, the person who assumes no cause to look outside himself.
So here’s my translation of Psalm 92:6 – “The self-contained fool with about as much mind as a cow is the one who cannot grasp how much reason there is in this world for gratitude.”
And Paul says virtually the same thing in writing to the Ephesian Christians. Just before telling us, “always and for everything give thanks,” he says, “Do not be foolish” – the word means mindless – “but understand what the will of the Lord is.” It’s clear there is an inseparable connection between having a solid understanding of your life and having a spirit of gratitude in your living.
Why do you suppose in English, as in German, the word thank is only one letter different from the word think? Trace both words back through the old Nordic and Gothic: they came from the same root. To think is to thank! To understand is to know how to be grateful.
The darker side of that truth is this: to choose ingratitude is to be fool enough to close yourself to grace. Karl Barth was right when he said, “Basically and radically, all sin is simply ingratitude.”
Real righteousness, on the other hand, begins in the breathing of thanks. If you open yourself to seeing and remembering what there is in your life to celebrate quietly before God, you are well on the way toward self-understanding and the capacity to make a difference in the world.
But isn’t that a bit naive? Does a generalized invitation to gratitude run the risk of being cheap or dishonest? There’s a lot in the world you’d have to be crazy to be thankful for. Are you thankful for the grief you weep beneath; or for how lost you have felt out in the desert of your loneliness?
And while you’ve been struggling, some remarkably fortunate people have had everything they could want. How does that sit with your thanks? And are you thankful that while people by the thousands are starving to death today in India, some consummately selfish people, very much like some of us, will lack for nothing and do nothing to make a difference?
The starkest contradictions are seething all around us and inside us. The Bible isn’t blind to it. This thanksgiving Psalm 92 includes at its center a haunting word about how injustice and evildoers flourish in the world. So how realistic is it in such a broken world or with such broken hearts as we carry, to speak of gratitude as wisdom? Psalm 92 dares to answer that precisely in such a wrong-headed world it is the fool who is bitter; the one who gives thanks is wise. How can this be?
John Claypool says there are two questions you can spend your life asking. On the one hand, you can ask, “what in my life can I be thankful for and how can I use these experiences for good?” Invest your heart in that question and you’re headed for a constructive future.
On the other hand, you can spend your energy asking this question: “Why did this happen to me?” To invest your heart here is to move toward a destructive future.
The first of these is the Gratitude question: “For what in my life can I be thankful?” The second is the Resentment question: “Why did this happen to me?” And the truth is, of course, all of us ask both the gratitude question and the resentment question, often at the same time.
The issue is: which question will dominate your life and color your personality? Which question will become day by day your habit of being? Walter Shurden has said, “Tell me what you remember and I’ll tell you who you are.” The Word of God is asking “what will you choose to remember? How will you choose to read your past and your present?”
Of course, there is great wrong there and deep hurt. But will this alone shape your spirit? Or seeing it, can you also see deeper, remember deeper, and one by one pick out of the priceless gifts that have kissed you along the way; and line by line can you trace the faithfulness of an unseen love that has never left you?
Try letting that vision give shape to your spirit. I’m not talking about being happy. For those who in recent months have had some reason for despondency this is no promise of a quick skip into the sunshine. But God’s Word does come and whisper that this way of looking and remembering that is open to giving thanks is the way that will take you home.
It is good to give thanks to the Lord. It is good to give thanks – because a mind that learns to say grace over the past is a mind finally free of the past. It is good to give thanks – because a mind open to thankfulness today is a mind that can rise above the orbit of itself. It is good to give thanks – because people who are open enough to be grateful are open enough to be loved – and to love.
Truer than anything else in our twisted world, truer than anything else in your own troubled life, is the final truth that with every other child of earth, you have been loved and you will be loved in the heart of God for all time. Hold that one truth to your heart, and look at the world through it. See how many ways there are to ask and to answer the Gratitude question. And your life will be a blossoming of love and a wonderful wisdom – for your own sake, for the good of others, and for the glory of God.