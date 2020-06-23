On a hot August morning I had some work to do outside. I started early when it was a cool as the day would get, and, predictably, the project took longer than I had predicted. When I finally came into the air conditioning, I headed straight for the refrigerator and poured a glass of water.
Do you remember the last time you were really thirsty: how good the water tasted – it was just what your body was craving. How you found yourself drinking a second glass and part of a third – you didn’t realize how thirsty, you had become. Jesus once compared following him to being really thirsty. Giving him control of your life, he said, is like quenching your deepest thirst.
Here’s how C.S. Lewis pictured the difficult decision of taking Jesus up on his offer to drink. In “The Silver Chair,” the Lion (whose name is Aslan) represents Jesus; Jill is someone struggling with whether or not to believe.
“Are you thirsty?” said the Lion.
“I’m dying of thirst, “seid Jill.
“Then dnn«, JJ said the Lion.
“May I-could I-would you mind going away while I do?” said Jill.
The Lion answered this only by a look and a very low growl. And as Jill gazed at its motionless bulk, she realized that she might as well have asked the whole mountain to move aside for her convenience.
The delicious rippling noise of the stream was driving her nearly frantic.
“Will you promise not to do anything to me, if I do come?” said Jill.
‘’I make no promise,” said the Lion.
Jill was so thirsty now that, without noticing it, she had come a step nearer.
“Do you eat girls?” she said.
“I have swallowed up girls and boys, women and men, kings and emperors, cities and realms, 11said the Lion. It didn’t say this as if it were boasting, nor as if it were sorry, nor as if it were angry. It just said it.
“I dare not come and drink,” said Jill
“Then you will die of thirst,” said the Lion.
“Oh, dear!” said Jill, coming another step nearer. 1’1 suppose I must go and look for another stream then. “
“There is no other stream, “said the Lion.
It never occurred to Jill to disbelieve the Lion - no one who had seen his stern face could do that - and her mind suddenly made itself up. It was the worst thing she had ever had to do, but she went forward to the stream, knelt down, and began scooping up water in her hand. It was the coldest, most refreshing water she had ever tasted. You didn’t need to drink much of it, for it quenched your thirst at once. Before she tasted it she had been intending to make a dash away from the Lion the moment she had finished. Now, she realized that this would be on the whole the most dangerous thing of all She got up and stood there with her lips still wet from drinking.... And so her relationship with the Lion (who stands for Christ) begins.
The Stream that will make you come alive is flowing through your church this fall. Worship services, Bible studies and small groups are waiting to quench your deepest thirst. It is perfectly natural to hesitate. My hope and my prayer is that Jill’s experience might provide the encouragement you need to risk tasting the water for which Jesus says we are most thirsty.