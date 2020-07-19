Some years ago there was a popular song with a message that needs to be sung each day by us all: “Accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative, latch on to the affirmative, don’t mess with mister in-between.”
Almost daily I see persons who feel defeated, beaten, and negative about their lives. They easily find what’s wrong with any situation, but, with their negative glasses on, have difficulty in seeing anything positive. We soon can get into such a habit of this that it dominates every aspect of our lives.
Dynamic, decisive living demands a positive perspective toward life. Our approach to life must reflect a positive purpose. The difference between strength and weakness, success and failure, happiness and misery, hope and despair depends upon whether or not the wheel of life revolves around the hub of positive living . This is the difference that makes all the difference in our lives. Without a positive perspective, we lack the secret of magnificent, magnanimous living.
The power we need for great living comes through a positive pattern of life. Many of us simply are not using the power that is available within. And certainly we are not appropriating all the power that is available without. Try thinking, believing, praying, feeling and willing as if all depended on you.
Begin thinking, believing, praying, feeling, and willing as if everything depended on God. There is power within at our demand that we have never used. There is power without at our disposal that we have never tapped. There is power - abundant, boundless power - awaiting our command. But where is it found?
There is power in positive thought - what we think, how we think. Emerson expressed it: “A man is what he thinks about all day long.” Marcus Aurelius put it: “Our life is what our thoughts make it.” We become more or less what we picture ourselves to be. Our thoughts color and condition our lives. If we seek peace, we must think peaceful thoughts. If we desire happiness, we must think happy thoughts. If we want success, we must think success. If we expect achievement, we must think achievement. We paralyze our actions by negative thoughts. “Success comes in cans: failure in can’ts.”
Paul the Apostle , charges us: “Whatsoever things are true and honest and just and pure and lovely and good report – think on these things.”
Some persons use their minds to the fullest, while others are guilty of idle neglect or careless misuse. The tragedy is that too many fall in the category of abuse. They are like the old farmer who used to say, “Folks tell me I’ve lost my mind, but I don’t miss it any.” Dr. E. Stanley Jones concludes that “five percent of the people think, 5% think that they think, and the rest would rather die than think .”
Our thoughts determine our actions and dominate our lives. It has been said that living is at least 90% attitude. If this is true, then it is imperative that we control our thoughts. As we control our thinking , so we color our living.
Although I do not know the source, these words ring true:
If you think you are beaten, you are.
If you think you dare not, you don’t.
If you’d like to win, but think you can’t,
It’s almost a cinch you won’t.
If you think you’ll lose, you’ve lost,
For out in the world we find
Success begins with a fellow’s will,’
It’s all in the state of mind.
Life’s battles don’t always go
To the stronger or faster man;
But sooner or later, the man who wins
Is the one who thinks he can.