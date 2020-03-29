Everyone loves a parade – well, almost everyone. There are people, I guess, who try to rain on everyone else’s parade, almost as if the misfortune of their dearest friends would not displease them.
But a lively parade is an exciting event, whether it be the hometown variety, around the courthouse square with the local band, farm equipment, livestock, the town’s lone fire truck and homemade floats, or whether it be the legendary Rose Parade in Pasadena with its myriad bands, dazzling floats, and carefully selected equestrian units. Parades stir the sediment in our souls, convene our emotions, start our toes tapping, and lift our spirits in “oohs” and “ahs.”
The parade in Jerusalem on that first Palm Sunday may not have had the special lighting effects of the nighttime Orange Bowl Parade in Florida nor the technology of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City with the giant inflated balloons, but it still created quite a stir. Heading the procession was Jesus riding on a donkey which no one had ever ridden before.
While Luke is more subdued than are the other Gospels in his account of what happened, he still heightens the sense of irony in the event when he reports how certain Pharisees among the crowd shout to Jesus, “Teacher, rebuke your disciples and tell them to keep quiet.” Or to put it another way – “Stop this parade!”
Jesus answers them, “I tell you, if they tried to be silent, the very stones would cry out.” Which is to say, “There is no way to stop this parade.” No matter how hard the world tries and no matter how formidable and insidious the forces of evil may appear, you can’t stop God’s power on the move in our world, you cannot efface the presence of the Risen Christ in people’s lives, and you cannot destroy or silence God’s love. They abide, despite all the contradictions, the crucifixions, the betrayals, the perversions, the deceit, and the violence of the world.
And while it may seem that evil prospers and wins the day, such perception is short-sighted. For under every “No” of evil lies the “Yes” of God’s love. Within any given circumstance where negative influences destroy and diminish, there are forces of love at work which restore, heal, and enhance. For every dark desolation of an Auschwitz, a My Lai, a Bosnia, a Tibet, a Rwanda, there are clearings of light where persons lift the fallen, and at the risk of their own life, try to stop the atrocities and the injustices, the suffering and the carnage.
In situations barren of decency and civility, one person does not submit. With the dignity of eternity, he or she stands against the madness and the evil, and in such a person God works out His “Yes.” To see God’s “Yes” under every “No” and to give ourselves to that “Yes” is to follow Christ, not only with our “Hosannas” but with our courageous witness for the power of God’s love that reverses evil, affirms the truth, and redeems the most heinous of human atrocities.
Some years back in Phenix City, Alabama, Albert Patterson decided to run for Attorney General. For many years Phenix City was run by gamblers and gangsters. It was common knowledge that is was a wide-open town, open to all forms of vice and corruption. When the grand jury met to determine if anything was wrong in Phenix City, they only had one recommendation: “Fix the screen door on the county courthouse.”
If anyone dared suggest that they should do something to clean up the vice and corruption, he became a ready target for bodily harm or damage to his home or loss of his job. Then Albert Patterson decided to run for Attorney General, and campaigned on the promise that he would clean up Phenix City. His campaign was the target of intimidation and fraud. But in spite of this, he was elected. Two weeks later he was found murdered.
Then an outraged citizenry rose and the criminal element got the message. A new grand jury brought in indictments of 29 people and most of the gamblers, stickmen, and pushers left town. It all began because Albert Patterson lived an affirmation in the midst of denial. He saw God’s “Yes” under the “No” of evil. Following his death, there was a resurrection of concern in good people all over the state.
Because Jesus entered Jerusalem as God’s Messiah, as God’s revelation of the love that outlasts and overcomes all evil, Jesus said, “If these are silent, the very stones will cry out!” Yes! God will ultimately prevail and no one, but no one, can stop God’s ongoing purpose to love the world, to redeem evil and reconcile us to Him forever. The city of Sarajevo has become a sign in our day, a symbol, of how full the world is with ugliness, meanness and mayhem, how evil forces are at work, how we must cope with modern day demons. It was such a beautiful city before the destruction and violence reduced it almost to ruins.
In Sarajevo there is one who is simply called “The Cellist.” The cellist’s name is Vedran Smailovic. He is a cellist with the Sarajevo Opera Orchestra. During the siege of Sarajevo, a mortar shell landed in the midst of a group of people who were lined up at a bakery to buy bread. Twenty-two people were killed. Innocent people. Hungry people waiting for bread.
A few days later in the street in front of the burned-out bakery, Smailovic placed a chair, sat on it, and began to play his cello. For twenty-two days he came to play his cello in front of the bakery, a day for each of the 22 people who had been killed. The gesture was powerful and significant, a wonderful sign of the “Yes” that lies under every “No.” Smailovic played Albinoni’s “Adagio for Strings and Orchestra in B Minor.” Now get this. Fragments of this “Adagio” were found in the ruins of Dresden, the German city that was firebombed in World War II and completely destroyed. In the ruins someone found Albinoni’s music had been preserved.
They saw it as a sign that beauty is stronger than devastation, that harmony is stronger than chaos, that life is stronger than death. Because it had become such a sign, Smailovic played it in front of that burned-out bakery in another city destroyed by evil and the basic impulses of human beings. It is a sign of our deepest hope that out of the chaos of our lives will come the harmony of God’s peace.
Jesus enters our cities and our lives today, revealing the truth that love is more powerful than evil, that God is at work to redeem this world, to bring us together, to make us fully alive, to establish shalom and righteousness. QUietly, God is at work; and under every “No” of evil lies a “Yes” of grace, of beauty, of peace, and of love that will be revealed and that will change us and all things.
“I tell you, if these are silent, the very stones will cry out.” Don’t dare leave it to the stones.