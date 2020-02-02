Anybody need a sabbatical? Increasingly business is following academe’s lead in offering long standing employees a period of renewal and refreshment.
The concept of a “sabbatical” stems in part from the Old Testament tradition of a “Jubilee Year.” According to scriptural directives, every fifty years a Jubilee Year was to be announced, a declaration that canceled all outstanding debts. The jubilee tradition allowed debtors a chance to get back to a blank slate, to start over again fresh. You didn’t know how much you needed a sabbatical, did you?
Of course, there is one slight flaw running through the “Jubilee Year” concept: With human nature the way it is, how do you get debtors to pay up when they know a Jubilee is approaching? Colleges and universities close their fiscal year at the end of June instead of the end of December. Now just suppose July 1,2020, has been declared the beginning of a Jubilee Year. How many of us would be rushing to settle up our child’s spring or summer-term expenses by June 30 if we knew that come July 1, any outstanding debt would be forgiven?
You see what I mean by “human nature being the way it is.” Instead of writing checks, I suspect it is far more likely that too many of us would be lined up at the nearest ATM maxing out every credit card we owned. After all, if our debts are going to be canceled, doesn’t it make sense to be really over our heads in hock, instead of just owing a few bills here and there? How much more would we have to celebrate in a Jubilee Year if the debt we were released from was an enormous crippling weight, not just a monthly annoyance?
Jesus understood that the notion of jubilee debt cancellation would help Simon, a Pharisee and, as one well-trained in matters of the Mosiac law, to see the point of the parable he told in Luke chapter 7. Perhaps, he might even interpret the presence of that out-of-place, uninvited woman as an opportunity instead of an intrusion. Simon easily reasons that in Jesus’ parable, the man who is forgiven a debt of 500 denarii would “love” his creditor more than the man forgiven a debt of only 50 denarii.
Receiving great forgiveness elicits great love, not only from the forgiven one, it would seem, but from the one who forgives as well. The forgiving creditor in Jesus’ parable has enough compassion for those who owe him to cover a large amount of debt.
Jesus revealed to Simon that the weeping woman in the midst of this formal banquet had indeed many sins, but they had all been forgiven. The outpouring of loving thankfulness that bathes Jesus’ feet with tears and then anoints them with oil demonstrates this woman’s response to her forgiveness: “She has shown great love.”
“Where little has been forgiven, little love is shown.”
“Where much has been forgiven, much love is shown.”
Need some examples of how the “Much Love” principle works? Let me show you how. Here are three names: Marilyn, Jackie, Diana. Need I say more? There is no need for last names, or anything else. In those three names you have more images, impressions, feelings, sensations, than in almost any other three contemporary names I could give you. Each one of these names represents a person of almost mythic status in our minds, regardless of the facts.
What’s your image of Jackie? A loyal, courageous, grief-stricken widow cradling her dead husband in her arms, who maintained her silence for 30 years to protect and preserve the memory of the man she loved. Is there anyone here who hasn’t seen at least a couple of times the Zapruder home movie footage of the assassination? Yet how many of us have registered what we’ve seen many, many times: that Jackie’s first reaction when her husband was shot was to climb out of the limousine, even kicking the President’s head as she tries to escape only to be pushed back into the limo by a Secret Service agent? The myth of Jackie, standing beside her man both before and after standing beside Lyndon Johnson as he was sworn in as President, was too strong in our minds to be challenged or questioned by real-life facts or historical details, no matter how many times we saw her attempted escape from the limousine.
One way of looking at the global adulation and affection toward these three women is that all three did not hide from the fact that they had much for which to be forgiven. They had much in their lives to forgive. They admitted some measure of their brokenness and did not altogether hide the cracks in their earthen vessels.
In their vulnerability even more than in their victimhood, in their honesty and their openness about their need for forgiveness and help, they played right into our hearts. Each in her own way opened herself up for our forgiveness; and we responded not by judging them but by embracing them.
Even if you agree with this analysis of the Marilyn, Jackie, and Diana phenomenon, there are clearly some important distinctions that relate to our walk with God and our fellow human beings. We forgive Marilyn her excesses, Jackie her frail humanness, and Diana her self-confessed adultery, And we, as their adoring public, are only too willing to shower our love upon them. Curiously, we never expected them to love us in return.
But God does. God does expect us to love Him in return. Yet the beauty of the forgiven life is not that our love is an obligatory love, any more than the love of this woman anointing the feet of Jesus was duty-driven. It is a love which is naturally elicited by God’s forgiveness. The mark of forgiven persons is their love for God and their fellow human beings.
You can’t love someone? You haven’t experienced God’s forgiveness. You can’t love your co-worker, your neighbor, a family member, the marginalized of our society, those who are different from you? You need to experience your forgiveness; not know you’re forgiven, but experience that forgiveness.
We know by heart Jesus’ saying, ‘’To whom much is given, much is required.” We need to know by heart Jesus’ saying, “To whom much is forgiven, much love is required.” By the love we return to God and the love we show to others, we demonstrate our own forgiveness.
It’s time to break out the alabaster jar of ointment and begin to pour the oil of love upon those around you. You can be, should be, and will be, a MUCH LOVE person, because you are a much-forgiven person.