It is difficult for us to understand the emotions of the disciples of Jesus after Jesus’ crucifixion. Their whole world had come tumbling down. They had put their hopes in Jesus; now Jesus was dead, and they were crushed.
Two unidentified disciples had not been convinced by the word from the women that Jesus was alive, so they were going home to Emmaus. They were in despair but they were not silent. They were, in fact, so engrossed in their discussion that they hardly noticed the traveler who came up to them.
When Jesus asked them what they were discussing, they stopped in their tracks. They were shocked that someone that close to Jerusalem did not know about what happened to Jesus. So they gave a brief summary of what had occurred. After these two disciples told their story, Jesus took over. “And beginning with Moses and all the Prophets,” the Bible says, “he explained to them what was said in all the Scriptures concerning himself.”
At this point, they arrived at Emmaus, so the two disciples invited this stranger to eat with them. When they reclined around the table, Jesus took the bread, gave thanks, broke it, and gave it to them.
“Then their eyes were opened and they recognized him, and he disappeared from their sight. They asked each other, ‘Were not our hearts burning within us while he talked with us on the road and opened the Scriptures to us?”
They knew Jesus already. They were his disciples. But that night around the table something happened that caused them to meet Jesus again for the first time. What was it? Let me offer three suggestions.
Maybe it was the common practice of blessing and breaking the bread.
Ritual is a good word that has, over the years, picked up a bad reputation. A ritual, according to Webster, is “a solemn, ceremonial act or observance in accordance with prescribed rule.”
But this good word has taken on the connotation of outward actions which have no inward connection, actions which are merely repeated without giving them any thought.
Perhaps we need to dust off this word and return it to its rightful place as a positive and powerful word in the Christian life. For rituals, like cliches, have in them the seed of truth.
Eugene Peterson in his book, “Under the Unpredictable Plant,” puts forth this idea. The way to move from the mundane of the Christian life to the mystery of an experience with God is to habitually practice three disciplines Peterson says: daily praying the
Psalms, regular worship with God’s people, and what Peterson calls recollected prayers – that is, random, spontaneous responses to what God is doing in our lives.
But sometimes what reawakens faith within us is the same old same old, praying a prayer we have prayed before, worshiping in a place where we have worshiped before, turning to God in a spontaneous prayer as we have done many times before. Sometimes in these common rituals of the faith we meet Jesus again for the first time.
Or maybe it was the scars in Jesus’ hands that rekindled the faith of these Emmaus disciples. A congregation of pilgrims gathered in the small chapel to hear a message by a well known monk. At the time of the sermon, without a word, the monk went to the candelabrum, took a burning candle and walking to the life-size statue of Christ on the cross, held the light beneath the wounds on his feet, then his hands, then his side. Then , still without a word, he let the light shine on the thorn crowned brow.
In response to this silent sermon the people wept for they were overwhelmed by the love of Christ, a love so deep, so wide, so eternal that no words could express it. Have you spent any time recently contemplating the cross? Maybe it was the scars in Jesus’ hands that rekindled the faith of these Emmaus disciples. Yet another suggestion. Maybe it was Jesus/teaching from the Scripture. Maybe it was God’s written word that reintroduced them to Jesus.
I love the way Barbara Brown Taylor put it: “My relationship with the Bible,” she said, “is not a romance but a marriage, and one I am willing to work on in all the usual ways: by Jiving with the text day in and day out, by listening to it and talking back to it, by making sure I know what is behind the words it speaks to me and being certain I have heard it properly, by refusing to distance myself from the parts of it I do not like or understand, by letting my love for it show up in the everyday acts of my life.
“The Bible is not an object for me,” she concludes, “it is a partner, whose presence blesses me, challenges me, and affects everything I do.”
Maybe if we began to consider the Bible not just as a holy book to be revered or a sacred book to be defended but as a partner to love and honor and get to know and live with, then maybe we could more often say what the Emmaus disciples said, “Were not our hearts burning within us while he talked with us on the road and opened the Scriptures to us?”
Meeting Jesus for the first time. That’s what needs to happen to some. Confess with your mouth and believe in your heart and it can happen.
But for many of us, what we need most during this Easter season is to meet Jesus again for the first time, once more to have our hearts burn within us with a passion for Christ. Will you pray for that today? Will you receive that gift of grace from God today?