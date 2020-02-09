“Living With Purpose”
Frederick Buechner writes in his book, “The Hungering Dark: “In John Marquand’s novel “Point of No Return,” for instance, after years of apple-polishing and bucking for promotion and dedicating all his energies to a single goal, Charlie Gray finally gets to be vice president of the fancy little New York bank where he works; and then the terrible moment comes when he realized that it is really not what he wanted after all, when the prize that he had spent his life trying to win suddenly turns to ashes in his hands. His promotion assures him and his family all the security and standing that he has always sought, but, Marquand leaves you with the feeling that maybe the best way Charlie Gray could have supported his family would have been by giving his life to the kind of work where he could have expressed himself and fulfilled himself in such a way as to become in himself, as a person, the kind of support they really needed.”
The world is full of people who seem to have listened to the wrong voice and are now engaged in lifework in which they find no pleasure or purpose and who run the risk of suddenly realizing someday that they have spent the only years that they are ever going to get in this world doing something which could not matter less to themselves or to anyone else.
This does not mean, of course, people who are doing work that from the outside looks unglamorous and humdrum, because obviously such work as that may be a crucial form of service and deeply creative. But it means people who are doing work that seems simply irrelevant not only to the great human needs and issues of our time) but also to their own need to grow and develop as humans.
There are two basic approaches to life: living by technique and living with purpose. To live by technique is to simply develop the best technique possible to make it through. Education is the technique for getting money. Marriage is a technique for society organization and child rearing. Social conformity is the technique for acceptance and approval.
To live with purpose, on the other hand, is to live in a broader, all-encompassing dimension -one that excites the soul. Rather than education being.a technique for getting a job, it becomes a means of fully enlightening and preparing oneself for all of life. A job is not constricted to garnering money, it becomes an avenue of fulfillment, self-expression, and service to others. Marriage, when elevated from technique to purpose, becomes a relationship filled with love and sharing and so on.
The call to all of us is to rise above technique to purpose. The wisdom and rewards of living with purpose are unlimited and our goal should be not only the bettering of self, but, of leaving this world a much better place in which to live by our having bettered the lives of those around us.
A farmer came to possess a young eagle. He nursed it to its normal strength in his barnyard. It seemed a brother to the chickens in its domesticated ways. But the farmer, out of sympathy, wanted the eagle to know the life for which it was born. So, he would take the big bird, saying: “You are an eagle; to the skies you belong.”
He would toss it into the air, but it would settle down to earth. He climbed atop his barn with the. young eagle, trying to coax it into claiming the airways for its heritage, but, that was to no avail.
Some weeks later, in the early morning, the farmer took the eagle and went to the nearby mountains. There, the farmer turned the eagle’s eyes upward toward the lofty peaks. As though the bird could understand, he again said: “You are an eagle, to the skies you belong.” With a tremor of wild job and a thrust of its kingly strength, the eagle lifted itself and soared into the sky -into its native realm.
We, too, are made to soar -for the good of others and for the greater glory of God!