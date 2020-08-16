Perhaps you have heard the old story of the two ways to greet the day. One man shuts off his alarm, stumbles to the window and exclaims; “Good God, morning!” Another man makes his way to the window and in the dawning light says, “Good morning, God!”
I expect that most of us would have some mornings when we feel one way, and other mornings when we feel the other. There are some days begun as a wearisome journey, there are others when we echo the words of the Psalmist, “This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.”
Every day is a gift. It may not dawn with brightness, there may be stern duties to be faced; but it is the only day we have. Someone has wisely said, “Yesterday is a canceled check, tomorrow is a promissory note, today is ready cash – spend it wisely.” We live only in today. Each dawn is a gift of life, containing 24 golden hours, each studded with 60 diamond minutes . Only the present throbs with life.
Since this is true, each day should be accepted with joy and lived fully.
Some people wish their lives away. “I wish it were Friday,” some of you said earlier this week, anticipating some activity you have planned for the weekend. Today is almost Friday; but if you have not fully used the intervening days, you have wasted life.
Young parents might say, “I wish the baby were out of diapers ... were walking … were in the first grade... were able to care for his own needs ... could drive .”
There come sunrise, sunset, sunrise, sunset. Before the parent realizes what has happened, the years have passed, and the child has moved to college, to work, to marriage.
There then comes the realization of the hundreds of unfulfilled days slipped away, when each should have been filled with joy and sharing.
There are couples who eagerly look forward to retirement and plan all the things they will do when time is completely under their control. How frequently these plans are disrupted.
I visited a lovely lady, recently widowed. She felt the weight of her bereavement; but she said, “We lived every day to the fullest.” She told me of many of the things they had done and the joys they had shared. She added, “Of course, we had hoped for a few more years, but there are no regrets.”
Paul speaks of the three great dimensions in human life - faith, hope, and love. With these we can overcome the tyranny of time and find a worthy pattern for each day. In faith we can put aside the failures of the days that are past; with hope we can trust God with tomorrow; and with love we can live the present day.
This day is ours. It is a gift. There is work to be done, beauty to be seen, friends to be enjoyed. The day is given as an opportunity, not a burden.
A story is told of St. Francis of Assisi, who, working in his garden, was approached by a friend. The friend asked, “Francis, if you knew this was your last day on earth, what would you do?”
St. Francis leaned thoughtfully on his hoe for a moment and replied, “I’d like to finish this row I’m hoeing.”
Perhaps this should speak to us. Everyday should be grasped with confidence and joy. Duties should be so well performed and affection adequately expressed that if we knew this were our last day, we could confidently live the day as planned.