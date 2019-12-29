We will get to watch him no less than three times this year, and as many as five if you count the versions that embellish on Charles Dickens’ Christmas tale of the crusty, ghost-haunted miser.
He, of course, is Ebenezer Scrooge – and he is as much a part of the Christmas season as carols, sleigh bells, and hot apple cider. He has come to symbolize all that is cold, begrudging, churlish, and miserable. As Dickens describes him, he is a “squeezing, wrenching, grasping, scraping, clutching, covetous old sinner.” In short, he is a quite unappealing man.
But a column in the Christian Science Monitor raised an interesting diagnosis for one source of his condition. Consider Dickens’ description: Scrooge is as “secret, self-contained, and solitary as an oyster,” his desire only to “edge his way along the crowded paths of life.” He spurns all tenderness, even that offered by those who loved him in his youth.
Put simply, Scrooge is lonely. And in a way, he is a reflection, though certainly an exaggerated one, of many people in my generation.
The United States Census Bureau reports that in the United States today some thirty-five million people live alone – almost double the number of twenty-plus years ago. The bulk of the increase comes from the a rise in the number of widows, but a good portion is due to the fact that more and more young people are marrying later and later – which means they spend a fair number of years living alone.
Now, there is nothing wrong with living alone or putting off marriage. I think it is far better to marry later than to marry earlier and repeat the procedure several times in a lifetime.
But at the same time, I think those of us who follow that logic must be careful. As single people, we can concentrate on building our careers and sharpening talents. But that often means changing jobs frequently and keeping close watch on the advancement of those around us and the potential for our own advancement elsewhere. The tendency is to consider our current homes temporary dwelling places in an endless, upward march.
The danger in so single-minded a march is that it does not leave much room for important things such as forming attachments to other people and experiencing a community home.
A gifted and ambitious friend told me once he would rather not let people close because it hurts too much when the inevitable parting comes. A young woman writes from a similar view in a recent issue of The Chronicle of Higher Education: “One of the more striking qualities of my generation is dis-engagement. We don’t like to admit that we are attached to anything – a person, an idea, life on earth – because choices we have made and choices made for us have rendered the objects of our attachment impermanent and tenuous.”
But the price of such self-imposed isolation can be a life that becomes little more than a showcase for barren ambition. That is the warning in Dickens’ Scrooge, quite hard and sharp as flint, whose wealth was incapable of warming his heart.
It is Scrooge’s willingness to join the crowded paths of life that redeems him in the end, that enables him to see that “everything could offer him pleasure.” I think the most difficult thing for my generation to learn has been that love, not ambition, demands the most courage and offers the highest reward. Mr. Scrooge can still teach us that lesson!