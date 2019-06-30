It appears that anybody can sue anybody these days, and for almost anything. A recent celebrated case was a boy suing his parents for a divorce from them – a case he won. One cannot help but wonder if parents could divorce their children. There might be a huge untapped market there.
I still have trouble with lawyers using television ads to solicit suits. “We won’t charge you anything to talk to you, to hear your story,” they say, “And if you do not collect, we don’t get a fee.” Their percentage of awards must be very high or they could not afford the cost of such expensive advertising. People have a right to be protected in injuries and such, but this practice seems akin to the old ambulance chasers, and it tars the whole judicial flock.
A 1991 newspaper article by the Associated Press gave a new dimension to lawsuits. The dateline was Burkesville, Kentucky, and the headline read, “Man sues church to get back his money offerings.”
The suit was initiated by Mr. A.B. Cash – an interesting name – against the Living Lord Assembly of God and its pastor, the Rev. Loise Moses – another interesting name. I thought Moses led the children of Israel out of the wilderness rather than fleecing them.
Mr. Cash, a disabled Vietnam veteran, claimed that the minister and church members turned their backs on him when his mother-in-law died, his wife had surgery, and the family was destitute. “We were in real bad shape,” Cash reported. “The pastor promised to come by but never did.”
Mr. Cash sought to recover $600 given to the church, $125 given directly to the pastor and $275 in punitive damages.
Whether the results of the trial were reported I do not know; but this is an intriguing court case, perhaps even landmark. If Cash was successful, I know several television preachers who could have multiple suits running into millions of dollars. Think of what would happen if this action would become universal. I can see all sorts of cases popping up.
There could be some couples who might say they were not adequately counseled before marriage; and had they been, they would not be in such a mess. Others might point out prepared budgets constitute a contract and declare that while the minister’s salary was raised and new equipment was purchased for the church office, the budgeted money for missions and service to the poor was cut.
Some might cite neglect in times of need, betrayal of confidence, poor preaching, or sermon illustrations so pointed they caused public embarrassment.
If such cases were brought, who would pay for the defense? Would there be class action suits with a dozen plaintiffs? Mr. Cash’s lawsuit could open a gigantic can of worms.
Of course, such lawsuits would probably not be common. Church people are usually understanding and forgiving, do not want publicity and have other means of settling their problems.
Another thing would be the threat of counter-suit. In most churches new members are asked to take vows of membership. These usually include promises to “support the church by my presence, my prayers, my gifts, and my service.” If most of us had to defend this, we would be convicted on breach of contract for sure.
Sue your church? How much better for ourselves, our community and our God to support our church.