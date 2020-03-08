In March 1960 a violent earthquake obliterate the city of Agadir, Morocco. Visiting Morocco at the time the disaster struck were a young American Air Force officer and his wife. Lt. Jerald Martin was unharmed but Sue, his wife, was missing. Authorities encouraged Martin to leave the unsafe city at once.
Martin, however, insisted on remaining in the ruins of the city to look for his wife. Although everyone told him it was hopeless, he would not abandon his search. Finally, he miraculously located her. She was still alive, but buried under seven feet of rubble.
What did Jerald Martin do? Offer her apologies for having planned a visit to an earthquake zone? Call instructions to Sue for freeing herself? Pass down a survival kit? Give her words of encouragement? No! Jerald Martin got down on his knees in the rubble and with his own bare hands did what Sue Martin could not do for herself. He slowly but surely made his way to her, set her free and saved her life.
What does it mean to be trapped and then be rescued? What does it mean to be lost and then to be found? What does it mean to be dying and then to be saved? What does it mean to be estranged and alienated and then to be reconciled? What does it mean to feel unlovable and rejected, and then to be embraced with affirmation and affection? What does it mean to be derelict and in despair, and then to be given hope and a new tomorrow?
What does it mean to be lost? It means to be disconnected, compulsive, misdirected, defensive, self-deceptive. It means trying to be perfect by burying or disguising or running away from our shadow side, our deficiencies, our darkened contradictions and impulses. It means trying to fulfill our deeper needs with the tentative and superficial. It means keeping ourselves separated from God because we do not feel worthy or cannot, in our spurious pride, admit a need for God. To be lost means keeping a safe distance from others in order to stay in control and to avoid the risks of intimacy. It is exploiting and manipulating other persons in order to control them and feel powerful. To be lost means not knowing where we are going and perhaps not caring. To be lost is to do the right thing for the wrong reason . It is to sell our souls for status, power, things, or pleasure. To be lost is to live a “No,” to doubt life, ourselves, and God; it is to die inside.
The bottom line of faith is that we do not have to stay lost; we can be found. We do not have to die inside. We can be made alive and live every day in eternity’s sunrise. We can be saved and know the joy of being loved, the assurance of being at home in the universe and in our own house.
Like Nicodemus, we can come to Jesus and believe God loves us and be born again from above. We can, like Mary Magdalene, come to Jesus and discover how we are forgiven, loved, and accepted for who we are. We can, like the blind man, come to Jesus and have our eyes opened until we see what is real and what lasts.
God wills us to be whole, to be at home, to be loved, and to know joy. Jesus said God is like a shepherd out looking for one lost sheep or like a father running down the road to embrace his long-lost son and receiving him back home into deeper bonding. God’s love is so great that there is nothing God will not do to reach us, to save us, to grace us, even offering His love in Christ to be crucified on a Cross.
There is nothing that will stop God from loving us, nothing to stop us from being loved by God, except our own refusal to let it happen. God wants to save us by His grace,
but God will not violate our integrity. We must say “Yes!” and let God love us, believe God’s love, claim His presence, and live from His grace in Christ. In her book, I Wouldn’t Take Nothing For My Journey Now, the poet and author, Maya Angelou, shares a vignette of when this came home to her:
In my twenties in San Francisco I became a sophisticate and an acting agnostic. It wasn’t that I stopped believing in God; it’s just that God didn’t seem to be around the neighborhoods I frequented. ...One day my voice teacher asked me to read a passage from a book. I was twenty-four, erudite, very worldly. He asked me to read from Lessons in Truth, a section which ended with these words “God loves me”. I read it and closed the book and my teacher said, “Read it again”. I pointedly opened the book and I sarcastically read, “God loves me”. He said, “Read it again”.
After about the seventh repetition, I began to sense that there might be truth in the statement, that there was a possibility that God really did love me. Me, Maya Angelou. I suddenly began to cry at the grandness ofitall. I knew that if God loved me, then I could do wonderful things, I could try great things, leam anything, achieve anything. For what could stand against me and God.
That knowledge humbles me, melts my bones, closes my ears, and makes my teeth rock loosely in their gums. And it also liberates me. I am a big bird winging over high mountains and down into serene valleys. I am ripples of waves on silversea. I’m a spring leaf trembling in anticipation. God does love you and God does love me! It is amazing how much God loves us!
We don’t have to straighten up and fly right to win or merit God’s love. In fact, we don’t
have to do, say, or be anything. We only need respond by letting God love us, accepting God’s graceful acceptance of us and sharing the wonderful miracle that happens in us.
Amazing grace, how sweet the sound That saved a wretch like me; I once was lost, but now am found; Was blind, but now I see.