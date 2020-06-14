It started with a simple request. Some Greeks, John says – Gentiles, non-Jews, people from outside the religious traditions of the covenant, John’s symbolic representation of what we call the “secular” world – Some Greeks, John said, came to Philip – the disciple with the Gentile name, from Bethsaida, a town with a largely non-Hebrew population, perhaps he will be more open-minded; perhaps he’ll understand where we are coming from; perhaps he’ll be more receptive than those legalistic, kosher disciples.
They make a very simple request: “Sir, we want to see Jesus.” And people like them – not particularly religious, not steeped in all church traditions, not able to repeat the Lord’s Prayer or sing the Doxology without opening the hymnal, folks like us – still turn to people who claim to be disciples of Jesus and make their request: Sir/Madam, we want to see Jesus. It reflects the hunger, the universal fascination with this carpenter’s son from a no-where place called Nazareth.
Several years ago Time magazine did a cover article on the subject, “Who Is Jesus?” At the end of the year when they reviewed their letters to the editor, they reported that they received more mail about that particular article then any other article that year. Voices all around us – and often within us – are still saying, “We want to see Jesus.”
Several weeks ago I went to the video box and picked up a movie one of my best friends had told me I had to see. The title is “Glory.” It’s the true story of the 54th Massachusetts Infantry, the volunteer regiment of Black freemen and runaway slaves, who endured all the prejudice and insults ofthe white army and volunteered to lead the suicidal assault on Fort Wagner, the Confederate fort guarding the Charleston harbor. On July 18, 1863, they marched down the beach. Most of them died. The fort was never taken from Confederate hands throughout the war. From a military standpoint, it was a failure.
But as I watched that movie, I felt a gnawing in my gut and a huge lump in my throat. One reason was that the movie so graphically depicts the insanity of war, its insatiable appetite for human flesh, the tragic carnage of human life. If you are a follower of Jesus, there is no glory in war.
But deeper than that, I was moved by the glory of a human life which is given for something larger then its own self-interest. The glory of persons who choose to lay down their life for the sake of a vision or dream which they will never see fulfilled. That’s the glory John describes in this passage when the voice from heaven says, “I have brought glory to my name and I will do it again.”
If you place your highest priority on saving your life, you’ll lose it. But if you give yourself away, freely and fully for the sake of others, you’ll find it, and glory will be thrown in.
And then Jesus offers this invitation to all of us: “Whoever wants to serve me must follow me, so that my servant will be with me where I am.”
The invitation, the call of Jesus, is for us to be with him where he is. With him in ministry to the world. With him where he is. With him in ministry to the world. With him when he is lifted up on the cross. With him when he is laid in the grave. With him when he is raised on Easter morning.
Made like him, like him we rise,
Ours the cross, the grave, the skies.
To follow Jesus means being with him. It means seeing all of life from the vantage point of the cross. It means that we look at ever choice, every decision, every path we follow, from the perspective of the self-giving love of God revealed in the cross of Jesus Christ. It means: loving this world as Jesus loved, caring for the world the way Jesus cared, serving the world the way Jesus served.
It means allowing the Spirit of the crucified Jesus to be alive in and through us that people will be able to see in our lives the living spirit of Christ.
One of the greatest scenes in America literature is that farewell scene between Tom and Ma Joad in The Grapes of Wrath. The movie is OK, but you really need to read the book to get the full power of it. Casy, the reprobate preacher is Steinbeck’s Christfigure, the one who gives his life for the sake of the poor, destitute farm workers who have made their way to California. Just after Casy has been killed, Ma and Tom see each other for the last time.
Ma asks, “What you gonna do?”
“What Casy done,” he said.
“But they killed him.”
“Yeah,” said Tom. “He didn’t duck quick enough. He wasn’ doing nothin’ against the law…”
“Then what, Tom?”
“Then I’ll be ever’where – wherever you look. Wherever they’s a fight so hungry people can eat. I’ll be there. Wherever they’s a cop beatin’ up a guy. I’ll be there. If Casy knowed why, I’ll be in the way guys yell when they’re mad an’ – I’II be in the way kids laugh when they’re hungry an’ they know supper’s ready. An’ when our folks eat the stuff they raise an’ live in the houses they build – why, I’ll be there …God, I’m talkin’ like Casy. Comes from thinkin’ about him so much. Seems like I can see him sometimes.”
People still come, you know, “We want to see Jesus.” Can they see him in you?