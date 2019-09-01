In 1997, the world was deeply touched and focused by the untimely death of Princess Diana in the tragic auto accident in Paris that also claimed the lives of two others with her, and by the death of Mother Teresa in Calcutta, India. The outpouring of grief for the princess and her family is unpresented, revealing how (despite the ambiguities of her life and the conflicts within the Royal Family) she had endeared herself to the people, especially to the suffering and marginalized to whom she reached out with concern and love. She was young, and, while she was an international celebrity, she was always devoted a mother to her two sons, whose grief and loss are incalculable.
Mother Teresa lived a long life of 87 years, and literally wore herself out in serving Jesus by serving others, especially the poor dying of Calcutta, through the Catholic Order she founded called Sisters of Charity. Princess Diana had been inspired by the life and work of Mother Teresa. She had visited her in India, where she saw first-hand how the ministry of love restored dignity to the rejected and stigmatized. She also met with Mother Teresa during her visits to England. One of the first messages of condolence to Diana’s family after her death came from Mother Teresa.
The two women, despite their differences in age and social status, had at least three things in common: their concern for suffering humanity, their hope in and affirmation of the beauty and dignity of life, and what Theodore Reik once called “listening with the third ear – listening with the heart.” People who listen and hear with the heart are those people whose constancy of love includes empathy, availability, compassion, and caring concern. As Princess Diana’s brother put it in her eulogy, “She had an intuitive understanding, a kind of instinctive awareness.”
People who hear with the third ear are rare, however, and that is why the world’s hurting edges are so immense; why the world is inundated with uncompleted messages between people; why people live in loneliness; why so many relationships are tenuous and shallow; and why this earth is more a battlefield than a home. People simply do not communicate toward understanding each other. We do not listen to one another, listen especially with the heart, and so we rarely share or hear what people are feeling and yearning for; where people are hurting what excites, discourages and scares them; what dreams animate them; what deeper hunger make them restless; and what peak moments have defined them.
Jesus himself listened with the third ear, so much so, that he knew what others really needed, where they were hurting, what fears had distorted and tyrannized them, what hidden gifts and talents were still buried in them, what they needed to do to be fully alive.
Whether it was the lame man lying beside the pool at Bethesda or the rich young aristocrat, who came to Jesus with his wistful yearning; whether it was the woman Jesus met at the well near Sychar or the patrician, Nicodemus, who sought out Jesus at night; whether it was Zacchaeus perched in a tree in Jericho on the day Jesus was passing through or Mary and Martha in their home in Bethany where he was a guest – in each encounter, because Jesus was listening with his heart, he reached out with enabling, whole-making love and people were healed or were confronted with a needed moment of truth.
Jesus summoned the disciples and summons us to do the same, to move beyond outward appearances, to listen without talking in order not to talk without listening, to look on the inward spirit of people in order to communicate toward understanding them, to get ourselves out of the way enough so we can resonate with what others are thinking and feeling, and love one another, even as Jesus loves us. That is why to be a Christian and to follow Jesus takes margins of time and patient waiting. It is not always easy to listen, especially with the third ear, to engage in what Dietrich Bonhoeffer called “the ministry of holding one’s tongue.”
It is not always easy to empathize, to respond with kindness, to care proactively for those whose pain may render them unpleasant to be with and difficult to help. It is not easy to bear with others, to be unresentful, to respond with mature feelings, to get involved and set aside our own agenda. It is not easy to be impartial and not be swayed by wealth, status, and privilege. It is not always easy to make our words come alive in deeds, to live out with actions what we say with our lips.
Because it is not easy, the person of faith must always pray a lot – pray to God for greater patience, more discernment, keener sensitivity and empathy, deeper compassion and larger openness to God’s indwelling power that enables us to do what be ourselves we could need do. That has been the secret of Mother Teresa’s staying power among the stigmatized and dying of Calcutta.
As she repeatedly told those who joined Sisters of Charity, “Love to pray since prayer enlarges the heart until it is capable of containing God’s gift of Himself. Ask and seek, and your heart will grow big enough to receive Him in your won.” And when she asked one time how she carried on when the need was so overwhelming, she replied, “I am so sure that it is God and not I at work. That’s why I am never afraid or discouraged. I know that the work we do is His work, and will live and bring much good.”
And it has! Out of her prayer life has come a luminosity and divine empowerment that kept Mother Teresa in ministry for almost 50 years among the poor and dying of India. And the moral persuasion of her example has expanded that ministry around the world.
When Mother Teresa started her work in Calcutta, she needed a place to bring the dying she found on the streets. So she beseeched city officials for a facility. They placed at her disposal a former rest house for Hindu pilgrims, next to the great Kali temple. But certain people resented Mother Teresa and the Sisters’ presence and became hostile. One day a shower of stones rained down on the rickety ambulance bringing the dying to the rest house. The Sisters were themselves threatened and insulted.
Eventually Mother Teresa dropped to her knees before the agitators and cried in Bengali, her arms outstretched in a gesture of crucifixion, “Kill me! Than I’ll be in heaven all the sooner.” Impressed by her courage and her spirit, the rabble withdrew, but the harassment continued.
One morning Mother Teresa noticed a gathering of people outside the Kali temple next door. As she drew near, she saw a man lying on the sidewalk, his eyes rolled back in his head and his face apparently drained of blood. A triple braid denoted he was a Brahmin, one of the temple priests. No one dared to touch him. They knew he was suffering from cholera.
Mother Teresa bent down, took the body of the Brahmin in her arms and carried him to the house for the dying. Day and night she nursed him, and he eventually recovered. One day the Brahmin, pointing to Mother Teresa, announced, “For 30 years I have worshiped a Kali of stone. But here is a real Kali, a Kali of flesh and blood.” Never again were stones thrown at the
Sisters in their white saris, as they went on their missions of compassion and mercy along the streets of Calcutta.
And Jesus put his finger into the man’s ears, and he spat, and touched his tongue, and looking to heaven (in prayer) Jesus sighed and said to the man, “Ephphatha! Be opened!”
We need the same miracle so we can listen and hear, not only with our ears but with our third ear – with our heart. Then we can respond with empathy, compassion, and kindness, and speak the loving word, and be God’s channel of understanding, healing, peace, and hope.