The good news/bad news motif has been with us some years now, virtually to distraction. Endless jokes employ this yes/no theme. Television sitcoms cannot function without it; everywhere we turn it is there – a set of household words: good news/bad news.
That is why the Advent identifies so totally with us and our plight, our situation. Good news/bad news, ambiguity. That is why our jokes about such are so popular. We need to hold up to humor what we struggle with constantly; otherwise we drown in our tears.
Ambiguity, the yes and no existence woven together like contrasting colors in fabrics of the tapestry picturing us all. Good news/bad news.
So it was with Mary: “Greetings, O Favored One, peace be with you. The Lord does greatly favor you.”
Unless Mary was more naive than I can imagine, she was suspicious, like any one of us would be. That line sounds like what I get from the smiling salesman at my door who tells me this complicated story of advancing in his company and how I can help. “What are you selling, Buddy? Drop the song and dance and give me the bottom line.”
We are suspicious of being favored. The caller on the telephone tells me I have won a brand new Cadillac or a color television set. And I wait for the other shoe to drop – “All you have to do is come to see a presentation...”
Mary must have known this and her suspicion was raised, too. But the text tells us that she was deeply troubled. Visiting angels usually meant trouble for somebody. And Mary knew this.
Thank God, Advent and Bethlehem address our ambivalence, our “good news/bad news” from the beginning. I would not have believed it if the ambiguity had been denied. Had Mary prayed for joy without fear, I would have said: “Bogus, unreal; not the way it is.”
For what mother to be has not found herself pregnant without some fear? “Will everything be alright? Will I carry it full term? Will the baby have all its fingers and toes and all the gray matter he needs?”
And given a perfect term and successful birth and all the externals in the right place, what will happen at thirteen when the hormones go crazy and the genes begin to fill their destiny? Good news – “I am pregnant.” Bad news – “I do not know what to expect or what will be expected of me.”
But there is more here than wonderment, an amazing pondering. It is outright fear, I believe. If not, then why the admonition of the angel to “Fear not”? Our fear and ambiguity are addressed.
Fear has always been the nemesis of us humans. Our frailty is expressed in our fears, so one of God’s better poets poignantly puts it about Bethlehem: “The hopes and fears of all the years are met in thee tonight.”
Sophistication, culture, money, power can eliminate some basic fears. Those associated with food, shelter, clothing, basic security. But the emotional and mental kind of fears tend to climb over those sophisticated fences and menace us.
Herod had it all, but he was frightened into trying to kill the babe. On the opposite end of Mary’s peasantry, he too, knew fear and needed to hear the angel more than Mary: “Be not afraid.”
“Do not be afraid,” says the angel. But there is more good news. "He will be great, and will be called the son of the Most High; and the Lord God will give to him the throne of his father, David, and he will reign over the house of Jacob forever; and of his kingdom there will be no end.”
What news! “Son of the Most High… King… ancestor David.” What a gift! Right? Wrong!
Oh, it was quite a gift, but we humans do not do very well with great gifts. I have often thought that mediocrity will succeed far more quickly than excellence. Excellence, genius, extraordinary talent is not well received in the human family.
Joy is not generated by what happened in Bethlehem. Herod was not overjoyed. The folk of Bethlehem after their babes were slaughtered were not embraced with joy. The scholars were embarrassed by the boy at twelve. And the scribes, Pharisees, elders, and the whole of Jewish religion were put out by him.
I commend to you the play which was made into a movie – Amadeus, the story of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. I commend it to you again. It is the story told by the court musician of Emperor Joseph II in Vienna. Salieri was the court musician. He loved music more than life. He promised his heart and soul to God if God would make him a gifted and great musician. He composed by the book, careful, plodding, without color or passion or much inspiration.
Then to Vienna comes this young, brash, impetuous Mozart – a carouser and a womanizer. Yet he was a genius beyond his time. He broke all the rules; but he was, in his gift, what his name said – “Amadeus, beloved of God.”
Salieri could never understand why God would have given such genius to a sorry rascal like Mozart and allow Salieri’s own dedication to be endowed with such mediocrity.
What the play and movie point out is how envious were the other musicians of Emperor Joseph’s court. They tried on every hand to thwart and chortle the young genius – even to the point of Joseph’s saying that Mozart used "too many notes” in his composition.
Salieri loses his faith in God, turns against God and God’s voice in Mozart, and ultimately succeeds in destroying Mozart, who died at 35 and was dumped, unceremoniously, in a pauper’s grave with others at poverty’s status.
We would have thought that Vienna and the world would welcome with open arms the genius of Mozart. We would have thought the world would have welcomed with open arms the Messiah/child. There seems to be something in us that tugs against the good news, that tends to spoil it, resist it, and finally to kill it.
The good news: “A Savior is born.” The bad news: we have to know our need for salvation. The good news: he breaks down all barriers between us. The bad news: we have to surrender our vested interest, if that is to be so.
The good news: he loves us unlimitedly. The bad news: we, limited, all, have to figure out how to receive God’s limitless love.
Ambiguity? Yes. But somehow when we lift ourselves and look at history, there is a feeling that the good news is better than the bad news. There seems to be a light that never goes out.
The words of the hymn say it:
How silently, how silently
The wondrous gift is given!
So God imparts to human hearts
The blessings of His heaven.
No ear may hear his coming,
But in this world of sin,
Where meek souls will receive him,
Still the dear Christ enters in.
And that is Advent’s best of the good news!