A television commentator once devoted some air time to the anomaly that the so-called “Now Generation” doesn’t do things “now.” It is non-committal, laid-back, indecisive and unresponsive. Consequently, it is also lacking purpose, meaning and fulfillment.
But, this is a time that calls for our immediate attention and action!
Newsweek magazine took note of statistics of the generation of youth in their 20s as the first full-fledged TV generation, and wrote in a recent article, “What TV Does To Kids”. The article concluded that TV is making us a nation of spectators. They quote a girl in this generation who said, “We grew up to be observers, not participants. We watch action; we don’t initiate action.”
In this same regard, the French composer Honegger, said “I believe that a few years from now, music, as we know it, will have ceased to exist. Few people are learning to play instruments; all they want to do is listen”.
Volitional activity is called for from all of us! No “messing around,” no “dilly-dallying.” “Fish or cut bait,” to use some cliches in the vernacular.
A large advertisement in a daily newspaper some time ago was headed by these words in large print: MAGIC NUMBERS 20 TO 40.
There was a bit of mystery about it, so the reader went on to find out what the advertiser meant by “magic numbers”. Of course he wanted to sell something, lots of things. The magic numbers, 20 to 40, represented the “age of collecting and accumulation”. During these years, people accumulate things, young couples start a home, bring up children, buy the household gear that will furnish a home. It sounds reasonable. The only doubt about it is that the limit of “collecting” was set at 40. People go on accumulating all their lives. A woman in New England had been collecting antiques until, in her 90s, she became one herself!
But there are worthier things than the contents of a large department store. For if all our collecting is merely of objects, we may end up as the man who was wealthy and built new barns to store all of his accumulations, and who Jesus called a fool.
There are some things we need to collect, accumulate, and do NOW!
1. Collect some questions. It is more important to ask the right questions than it is to know all the answers. Jenner, for instance, when England was ravaged by smallpox, noticed that one group of people who did not get smallpox was milkmaids. He asked why, and kept on asking till he got the answer. Thus smallpox was ultimately wiped out, because Jenner learned to innoculate against it.
We must ask and take action on the persistent questions, such as: “Must the world go on with the old pattern of slaughter? What is the meaning of life?” We must seek answers to the questions that face us daily in our newspaper headlines and do it before we destroy each other and society.
2. Collect some worries. No doubt the fine old Quaker word “concern” is a better word than worry. Too many people never get concerned over anything, but their own welfare and prestige. There is too much routine living and too little real concern over the world and the people within that world.
3. Collect some debts. Every one of us could say to that: “Don’t worry. I have plenty.” So we have. Yet we often lack any real sense of being in debt to others, who have labored and unto whose labors they have entered. The feeling of debt will give humility and save us from the corroding evils of pride and conceit.
4. Accumulate a faith to live by. Far too many people have something to live ON, but little or nothing to live BY.
The story is told about a bird lying on its back with its wings out-spread. Another curious bird lands near it and says, “I’ll bet you think that in that position you are holding up the whole sky, don’t you?” The first bird turns his head and replies, “One does what one can.” So, it is with us today...One must do what one can NOW, IMMEDIATELY!