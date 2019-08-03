It happened some years back. A distraught woman staying in a Boston hotel telephoned the manager, “I am dizzy and faint; my whole body is trembling. Someone in the adjoining room has been banging on the piano all day. If you don’t have it stopped, I shall collapse, and I will hold you responsible.
AI wish I could help you, madam,” replied the manager, Abut I don’t dare. The pianist in the next room to yours is rehearsing for his concert tonight with the Boston Symphony. It’s Paderewski.”
“Oh, really,” quavered the complainant. “Oh, well, that’s different. Sorry I bothered you.”
Immediately the woman began inviting her friends to her hotel room to share with her in the free “concert through the walls.”
Expectations determine perceptions! What we anticipate is what we will discover, and we will never find more in life than what we are looking for. Our depth of experience, understanding, and insight is always limited by what we expect. If we expect the worst, that is what we will find.
If we expect people to be indifferent and unfriendly, they will be for us. If we expect the world to be a place of terror and struggle for us, it will be. If we expect to have a miserable time on vacation or at a reunion, we will. If we expect there is a downside to any joy or fulfillment, there will be for us. If we expect that we must make ourselves worthy or we will never be
loved, we won’t be. If we expect that being religious is to feel miserable and guilty, we will. Expectations determine perceptions.
The prophet Jeremiah found it out. God was calling Jeremiah to be a prophet, but Jeremiah demurred because he could not imagine a young person being a prophet. His expectation and his image of a prophet were that of an older, seasoned man of wisdom with the authority of long experience.
But God changed Jeremiah’s expectations by declaring, “Do not say, ‘I am only a youth,’ for to all to whom I send you, you shall go, and whatever I command you, you shall speak.” Then the Lord God put forth His hand and touched Jeremiah’s mouth and said to him, “Behold, I have put my words in your mouth. See, I have set you this day over nations and kingdoms.”
And God opened Jeremiah’s eyes and mind until he saw himself as the prophet God was calling him to be -- and what a prophet he became!
Following Jesus’ inaugural address expectations so limited the citizens of Nazareth that they, tyrannized by familiarity, rejected Jesus, put him out of the city and tried to silence him by throwing him off a cliff. Jesus, having returned from the Wilderness aflame with a vision of God, came home to preach with power.
It didn’t take long, however, for the people to size him up and dress him down with jaundiced eye and cynical sarcasm, “Why all these airs?” they carped. “Is he not one of us, no worse, but certainly no better? We watched him grow up. We know all about his family. He’s just the son of an ordinary carpenter. What right does he have to preach to us?”
With such expectations they dismissed Jesus out of hand and robbed themselves of the presence and power of the Messiah. That is what Jesus’ ministry never got off the ground in Nazareth and why Jesus declared, “A prophet is not without honor, except in his own home town and among his own family.”
How many moments of truth have we missed, how many miracles have we overlooked, how much love have we rejected unheedfully, how much beauty have we disregarded, how many opportunities have we passed by because our expectations and assumptions dulled our perception, because we allowed over familiarity to blind us? It happens so often in our love relationships which end up as a mere habit or convenience.
Little wonder that we grow cynical and say that familiarity breeds contempt, boredom, stereotypes, and a hundred other blights upon marital intimacy, upon family bonds, upon companionship and friendship. Is that why we laugh when Rodney Dangerfield characterizes marriage as moving from engagement ring to wedding ring to suffering?
Why in our family life do we stop looking at each other and take each other for granted? Why do we stop listening to one another and refuse to accept and affirm the uniqueness and worth of each other? Why do we under live the possibilities we could explore together? As a character in a certain drama cries out to her family, “Look at me! Would you just for once look at me until you see me, see who I really am and not what you need me to be!”
The same falling-off of awareness and under-expectation can enervate our faith and reduce the vitality of the church, until our faith response is more one of “Blahs!” instead of “Ahs!”, more indifference and boredom rather than excitement and joy. We can take God so much for granted that the presence and power of the Holy Spirit no longer inspire and move us.
We can, as Dorothy Sayers one time remarked, “read the radical Gospel of Jesus Christ our Lord as if it were a nursery rhyme.” We can fall asleep in worship and respond to God with the same feeling we have about brushing our teeth. And then we wonder why the church declines and why our religion is less exciting than a football or soccer game, going skiing or to a swap meet, or being titillated by the latest action movie.
God waits and wants to give us height in our lives, depth in our souls, and breadth in our love, until our expectations rise and our perceptions are clearer and as encompassing as God’s own amazing grace and wondrous love.