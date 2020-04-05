At the end of the last supper of Christ with his disciples, Jesus made his parting speech --all about love and believing what he had told them and remaining in him as branches remain in the vine and being prepared for the persecution of the world and learning to pray and being joyous because he himself had overcome the world .
It was in the tradition of the great parting speeches of the leaders of Israel, from Moses to David and Solomon. But, of course, it was a farewell speech to beggar all other parting speeches. Separation; parting; tearing asunder.
But Jesus understood separation differently than did the disciples. He saw it as temporary and productive. By going away, by choosing the breach between himself and the disciples, he would do something to overcome separation forever. This separation would finally mean the end of all separation.
It would bring about the unity of life’s great dichotomies: life and death, here and there, now and then, black and white, slave and free. “I leave in order to come again,” he said. I accept the pain in order to bring an end to pain. I die in order to make everything live.
What he saw, as he had faithfully seen it throughout his ministry, was the vision of God’s Kingdom, the vision of everything the way it ought to be, brought together in love and harmony around the throne of the Creator. God, he knew, was going to overcome everything, every obstacle that lay between Him and His goal. All creation would be unified again. The tearing, breaking, and marring effects of sin would be banished forever.
Love and joy would prevail throughout the created order. Angels and human beings would sing together in praise of the Heavenly Father. All things would become one in God.
But not yet. Nor for a little while. For a little while, Jesus would go away and his disciples would not see him. He would be with them, his Spirit would guide and comfort them, but they would not see him. And they must have faith during the interim.
Theologians like to talk about the “now” and the “not yet” of Jesus’ promises. We live in both of them, the “now” and the “not yet.”
Since Jesus’ death, we can say that the power of evil is now broken, but not yet. Death is now overcome, but not yet. Truth is now victorious, but not yet. Justice now prevails, but not yet. The king has now been glorified, but not yet.
A favorite picture of this truth is the way things were in Europe after the invasion of the Allies on D-Day. Word swept like wildfire among the people living under enemy occupation, especially in the Nazi prison camps.
The Allies had landed. The war was now over, but not yet. The people were now freed, but not yet. Families were now reunited, but not yet. A spirit of elation danced all over Europe; but there was still much suffering to be endured and much fighting to be done.
Part of having faith is the ability to see the ironies of life.
Several years ago there was a story in Reader’s Digest about the burning of three black churches by two intoxicated teenagers in Lancaster. The mother of one of the boys, Mrs. Emma Gene Wright, and her mother cooked lunches for the construction crews that rebuilt the burned-out church buildings.
The two women sat with the workers and shared the food. Mrs. Wright said that she did not know how she would have endured the hurt and shame of what her son had done if it had not been for the love and kindness of the blacks throughout the whole ordeal.
“Now” and “now yet.” What Christ did is bringing about the Kingdom, but it is not yet fully here.
The dynamic career of the British minister and Christian communicator David Watson was cut down at mid-life by cancer. In the last few months of his life, Watson wrote a biography of his illness. It is called Fear No Evil.
In it he tells about the day, shortly after his operation for cancer of the colon, when three American pastor-friends flew all the way to England to pray with him at his bedside. He was astonished at such an expression of love.
He remembered how many times he had been too busy in his ministry to spend even two hours at the bedside of a sick person; and here these men were forsaking their busy ministries at home to come all the way to London to be with him and to pray for him. When the three men had gone to get settled in their hotel rooms – they planned to remain for three days – and when his wife Anne had left the hospital, Watson records, “I was filled with praise that God loved me so much – a love wonderfully expressed through His worldwide family. I opened my Bible and read several Psalms of thanksgiving and praise. However long or short my life might be, nothing was more profound or important than knowing that God loves me. I was almost ready to die immediately that I might know the fulfillment of God’s love in heaven. But I did not think that these three friends were flying over the Atlantic Ocean just for my funeral!”
“Now” and “not yet.” What Christ did has limited the power of death, but it is not yet finished.
I myself have seen it again and again in your funerals. Someone dies. The family is smitten, stricken, dumbfounded. Words are difficult: “I cannot believe it.”
“How could it be?” “I do not know what I will do.”
Then we gather for a funeral service. We hear and sometimes sing the great hymns of the Christian faith, we hear the Scriptures, we offer ourselves to the living God.
And somehow you manage. You walk through the valley of the shadow of death. You see the lifeless bodies of loved ones tucked under the green sod. You return to empty houses. But you go on living in hope. You pick up the pieces of life and walk on.
“Now” and “not yet.”
Christ is gone away; your loved ones have gone away; we experience the separation. But it is all different because he went away, because he said, “I must leave you but I will return and receive you myself; I am only going to prepare a place for you.”
It is the separation that will finally heal all separations, that will one day bring us all together in the presence of the almighty, where our hearts shall sing for eternity and never grow weary.
“Death,” wrote the great English preacher John Donne, “thou shalt die!” And he might have added, “Separation, thou shalt no longer separate!”