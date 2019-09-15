II Samuel 6:1-15
It is great, good news to discover God’s amazing grace, that God loves and accepts us just the way we are just as I am, just as you are. However, is it possible that we get so cozy with God, we are so drawn to the word of God’s love and grace, that we face the danger of bringing God down to a manageable size, reducing the Almighty God into a domesticated house cat who will curl up beside the fire with us and purr when we pat her stomach, a warm comforter to make us feel cozy and safe at night?
Is it possible that in our focus on the grace of God we could lose something of the power, the mystery, the greatness of the Almighty God?
I am always delighted when I can find empirical research to support my theological perspectives. A couple of months ago I clipped an article from the paper which reported the results of a Gallup survey of religion in America. Here is part of what it found.
“Most Americans can say they believe in God, but this God is often only an affirming One, not a demanding One. In other words, your God is too nice. It is a God who blesses, but who does not challenge or demand.”
The poll found that among Christians and non-Christians alike “following the will of God is less important than happiness or satisfaction.” Which is to say that we would rather be satisfied than obedient; we would rather be content than faithful.
The Gallup survey reported that teenagers ranked religious faith as “the least important personal attribute” behind patience and hard work.
They discovered that Christians are just about as likely as non-Christians to engage in immoral or unethical behavior.
The article concludes that a “too-nice God undermines Christian moral attitudes and conduct.”
This God who loves us in Christ is, after all, still Jehovah, the Almighty God, the God who spoke and whose speech was the power to bring forth Creation. Those high-power electric lines are nothing compared to the power of God.
This God who loves us is still the God of all history – who still is working out His justice, His righteousness, His judgment in human history.
In the early years of our nation’s existence, Thomas Jefferson proposed an act of Congress which would have banned slavery in the new territories; it was defeated by one vote. In response to that defeat, Jefferson sounded words which you will find carved into the wall of the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C.: AI tremble for my nation when I reflect that God is just and that His justice will not sleep forever.”
That was Jefferson’s warning of the high price this nation would pay for its decision to cling to slavery in the past; the warning of the high price we continue to pay because of our refusal to deal with racism. That is Biblical fear, respect, reverence for the God of history.
This God who loves us is still the one of whom we sing, “Immortal, invisible, God only wise.”
And now and then we need a story like this to march across the stage of our imagination to remind us of just who this God is, and of what it means for us to live with reverence and awe at the power of God.
I have no idea how many times I have recommended reading The Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis. They are a wonderful collection of children’s stories which adults need to read. The Christ figure in the stories is Aslan, the lion, picking up on the Old Testament image of the Lion of Judah. When the children are preparing for their first meeting with Aslan, they are talking with Mr. and Mrs. Beaver. These are real beavers, members of the animal world.
“Who is Aslan?” asked Susan.
“Aslan?” said Mr. Beaver. “Why you don’t know? He’s the king. It is he, not you, that will save the world.”
“Is B is he a man?” asked Lucy.
“Aslan, a man!” said Mr. Beaver sternly.
“Certainly not. I tell you he is the king of the wood and the son of the great Emperor-Beyond-the-Sea. Don’t you know who is the King of the Beasts? Aslan is a lion – the lion, the great Lion.”
“Ooh!” said Susan. AI’d thought he was a man. Is he quite safe? I shall feel rather nervous about meeting a lion.”
“That you will, dearie, and make no mistake,” said Mrs. Beaver, “if there’s anyone who can appear before Aslan without their knees knocking, they are either braver than most or else just silly.”
“Then he isn’t safe?” said Lucy.
"Safe?” said Mr. Beaver. “Don’t you hear what Mrs. Beaver tells you? Who said anything about safe? Of course he isn’t safe. But he is good…”
This God Almighty who loves us is not a safe, domesticated God. This is the great God Almighty, the Lion of Judah. Of course, he is not safe, but he is very good.