“Distinguishing Between Destiny and Fate”
Many years ago a writer named Roger Kahn wrote a book about the old Brooklyn Dodgers baseball team of the 1950s. He called it, "The Boys of Summer.” The title came from a poem by Dylan Thomas: “I see the boys of summer in their ruin... setting no store by harvest. I love the boys of summer, who give no thought to the fall.”
What Kahn did in his book was to go back and look up those players, now nearly 35 years older, to see what kind of harvest they now have. He crossed America to visit them and to see what had become of them; to find out how many of those who were famous then are still famous now; how many of those who were rich then are still rich now.
Some of the players were glad to see him, glad for the chance to relive the good old days. And some didn’t want to see him, because the memories and the contrast between what they once were and what they are now, are too painful to face. He found that many of them had had tragic lives. Some were tragic in the Greek sense: Look what life had done to them; and some were tragic in the Biblical sense: Look what they had done to life.
Take Clem Labine, for example. He was the star relief pitcher for the team. The club was Clem’s whole life in those days. Now, nearly 50 years later, Clem regrets it. He laments the time he was away from his family. He didn’t have time to spend with his son then, because the team came first. Now, when he has time for his son, his son no longer has time for him. The boy never got over that neglect.
Then there is Carl Erskine, the pitcher. He was not very popular with his teammates then because he never went out carousing with them after the game. He did his job, came on time, never early but on time, and he left right after the game. He did it because he had a special needs child at home who needed him. The boy is doing fairly well now. He is able to work, and able to care for himself pretty well. That is Erskine’s harvest.
The book goes on and tells the destinies of most of the then-famous Brooklyn Dodgers: Preacher Roe ran a tiny grocery in the Ozarks; Roy Campanella was crippled for life; Duke Snider, who used to play left field, owned a farm but overstretched his investments and lost it.
Kahn came back from his trip across the country with mixed feelings. It was sad to see how many of the team had faded into obscurity, but heartening to see the ones who had aged with dignity. Each seemingly, had his destiny in his hands, some committed errors, others made a hit of their lives. In that, they are like all of us!
William Jennings Bryan said, “Destiny is not a matter of chance, it is a matter of choice; it is not a thing to be waited for, it is a thing to be achieved.”
An army chaplain was invited to be a guest speaker at a church about 20 miles from his base. His family went along , but he failed to inform his 6-year-old daughter of their destination. After a few miles on the road, she raised the question: “Dad, when we get where we’re going, where will we be?”
That’s a life-sized question. And a good one for this first week of a new year. It speaks of destiny (destination). Destiny, philosophers seem to agree, has religious overtones. Fate, its secular counterpart, is nonreligious. Destiny is life lived under the influence of God who directs and motivates alterations in the destiny of human life. Fate, on the other hand, is blind, and inescapable... an impersonal determinate of an individual’s life history.
A new year is stretched before us and is another leg on our journey. This first week provides a time to look ahead and give thought to where we might be at the end of the year... where will we be when we get where we’re going? This leads to the larger question: Are we consciously seeking the will and way of God who had destined us for abundant and meaningful living?