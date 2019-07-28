When I need a break from reading too much ponderous theology and Biblical scholarship, or when my heart aches as I listen to the anguished cries of people who cannot understand why they have to suffer or why a tragedy has robbed them of a loved one and I cannot give them an answer or explanation they want to hear, I often reach for Children’s Letters to God. (There are now several slim volumes in the series.) In the refreshing simplicity and candor of children’s questions and comments to God, my jaded perspective is restored and my faith is revived.
One of my favorites from the first volume is this:
Dear God: When you started the earth and put people there and all the animals and grass and the stars, did you get very tired? I have a lot of other questions, too.
Very truly yours,
Sherman
In a late edition there are two delightful letters. The first reads:
Dear God: In Sunday School they told me what you do. Who does it when you’re on vacation?
Best wishes,
Jane
The second is this:
Dear God: I didn’t think orange went with purple until I saw the sunset you made on Tuesday. It was cool.
Your friend,
Eugene
A letter that should be included in such a children’s letters book came out of a Sunday School class in a certain church where the teacher used the same approach that the books’ authors used with children. It read:
Dear God: Most of the time I tell you what I want. I think it’s time to ask you what you want.
Goodbye,
Rose
Among the many questions that people yearn to have God answer are: “What do You want? What do You want me to do, God? What do You want from me, God? Do You want me to get married, God? Do You want me to take that job offered to me? Do You want me to protest this injustice, even if I lose my job? And how?
Do You want us to worship You, God, with traditional hymns and anthems or with praise music? God, what do You want us to do about welfare, gun safety, abortion, and immigration? What do You want and how far shall we go in protecting the environment – Your own creation? What do You want, God?”
There are many people who believe they know and are ready to tell us specifically what God wants – preachers, priests, bishops, popes, gurus, mediums, “think tank experts,” scientists, political leaders, theologians, sidewalk philosophers. The way some of them talk and write, it would seem that they have exclusive access to the mind of God or have received a divine “e-mail” with God’s special manifesto. They remind me of a fourth century bishop who had the temerity to declare, “I know God as well as He knows Himself.”
The question, “What does God want?” can suggest how diluted our faith has become, for, after all, God has revealed and continues to reveal what He expects and wants of, with, and from us, how we should live and what actions He wants us to take, as well as what He purposes for our world.
It is not that we do not know what God wants – we do; it is that we often don’t want to do what we know God wants. For example, the Ten Commandments and Jesus’ life, teachings, and ministry make clear that God wants to be our God; that God seeks a relationship of love with us; that the worship which pleases God most is worship that is not rote ritual and empty gestures, but worship that emerges from our commitment and obedience to God, and is expressed not only in reverence, wonder, and praise, but in the integrity of our lives; in the ethical responsibility that we live out in community; in how we love one other and serve the helpless and those who suffer; in the witness we bear.
We know that God wants us to hold human life sacred, and not profane, trivialize, or desecrate it by exploitation, violation, or oppression. We know that God wills everyone to be whole persons, fully alive, who are open and claim their true worth in God’s love, and, in turn, love others with constancy and affirmation.
We know that God is at work to make this possible, to create to reconcile us to Him and to each other, to create conditions and communities where people’s bodies are well fed and sheltered, and their spirits soar, where evil is reversed, where darkness is dispelled, where suffering is alleviated, and fears are removed. We know this is what God wants for us and our world.
We know because we have God’s revelation and imperatives in the Scripture, and we have Christ among us as living reminder of God’s loving purpose and creative intention. Our faith response is to do what God wants, to commit ourselves to the purpose of love and discover God’s will for our lives, to follow Jesus and discover the meanings in this now moment and be drawn into the future with all of God’s possibilities.
Dr. Karl Menninger, the renowned psychiatrist, told of a scene which caught his attention while visiting the Louvre in Paris. He said that he came upon a group of French school boys and their teacher on a tour. The students were blind, and whenever they stood before a piece of sculpture the teacher took each boy and guided his hands and fingers over the piece, carefully describing its appearance.
Later Dr. Menninger came upon the group again, and they were standing before the life-size statue of a Greek athlete called “The Gladiator.” The teacher had lifted a small boy to the statue, and he reached out to embrace this likeness in marble of a well-developed human body. Dr. Menninger wrote: “It was a parable to me. All we need to do is look to Christ and learn what it means to be fully human, mature, whole, and complete.” And also to know what God wants! All we need to do is to look to Christ.