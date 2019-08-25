A number of you have commented on recent articles in this column about finding help and inner braces during the critical times of illness or times of great decisions in your life.
Each day I realize more and how a word of comfort and cheer can bring strength and support to use along life’s pathway. Some of you reading this column right now are heavily burdened and carrying a great weight on your shoulders. Thank you for your responses to these columns for they help me in seeking to speak to where you are now.
I once read a story of something that happened in nature which I appreciate every time I think of it.
There was an ordinary ant which was moving across a bare space of very dry ground. The tiny creature carried a straw about four times the length of its own body. The burden was heavy and difficult to handle; but, the ant was managing very well. It approached a sharp, wide crevice in the ground, a place where the summer drought had pulled the soil apart to the space of about half an inch. This space the ant was unable to cross, at least not in any ordinary way. It attempted to cross at different points and use a variety of methods.
Then, after a few minutes of trying, that ant did an amazing and spectacular thing. Hefting the straw from one end, the ant laid it down across the crevice, walked across on it, picked it up from the other end, and went on. Out of its burden, the ant had made a bridge!
I have seen a great number of persons do the same thing. I have seen them take the pall of sorrow, and in ways turn it inside out, and change it into a song.
I have seen them take the brutal bludgeonings which circumstances sometimes bring, and in ways process them as through an inward spiritual refinery, and pass them on to others in the form of warm handshakes and smiles.
I have seen them climb atop their stumbling blocks and use them as stepping stones to higher things. I have seen them turn liabilities into assets and use their handicaps to great advantage.
I saw this so evident at the meeting of the Greenville Stroke Club forty plus years ago which I was asked to speak. It was fantastic to see the encouragement and lift these persons were offering to those who had been challenged by illness, but who were turning their liabilities into assets. I came away wondering if I was not more handicapped than they in that I take so much of life for granted every day.
Hugh Walpole begins his book Fortitude, “Tisn’t life that counts; it’s the courage you bring to it.”
In other words, I have seen a good many people do what the ant did. And, I have said to myself: “If all these can do that, then I will dare to hope; if God will help be a lot, that when it comes my turn to carry the heavy burden and I reach the place I cannot carry it across, perhaps I, too, can change the burden into a bridge and go on.”