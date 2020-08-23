It hardly seems possible that the time has arrived again for colleges and universities to begin the fall term. But then I stop and realize that many of those same colleges have been out since the first of May, and several college students told me within the last few days they were ready to get on with their education.
Education is our heritage and hope. Why do you go to college? Just because your parents did, or because they can afford to send you; because it is a popular thing to do, or because you have an insurance policy which cannot be cashed any other way? College attendance is a happy, serious, and costly business. College is not a must, but it is one of the most important molding forces in our society.
What is the challenge of a college education? It is the challenge to accept and make adjustments. However, some people never learn to adjust at all. They go through life on a tradition or a prejudice.
As parents, one of the most painful responsibilities we carry is that of assisting our children in making intelligent adjustments. Within these next several weeks millions of young people will be going or returning to the college campuses. Some will be going for the first time. Adjustments are demanded of parents and students. The college campus, be it in Aiken or at a distance, is unique in that the student must learn to adjust to a controlled community.
The student must learn to respect authority, assume responsibility, make decisions, and stand on their own feet. The educated person is one who is able and willing to adjust to their environment. Character is not a crown but a conquest.
Arnold Toynbee, a foremost authority on civilizations, was asked if he felt our Western culture was doomed to perish. Thoughtfully, he replied, “No. In order to endure it has only to fulfill a basic condition, that is, become adjusted to the eternal.” College affords a rare opportunity in the art of making adjustments.
The challenge of a college education is to discover and discipline self. No one can hope to live happily and helpfully until they discover who they are. Too many people are trying to live out an image or model themselves according to what someone thinks they ought to be, and have never discovered who they really are as unique, special, wonderful creations made in the image of God. In discovering self, students learn to curb their appetites, control their impulses, and cultivate their emotion. They encounter a new discipline... the discipline of freedom.
Even so, many are the attempts of students and people in general, to escape themselves. The last person with whom many of us would care to shake hands is one’s self.
The challenge of a college education is to respect and respond to truth. Any conscientious student, irrespective of their field of study, has a passion for truth. Truth is more than temporal knowledge; it is eternal wisdom. Plato said that “Truth is a fair and durable thing.” “You will know the truth, “ said Jesus, “and the truth will set you free.”
Because of college training and experiences with college-trained people, a great host of men and women have been able to see with increasing vision the abiding problems of humankind.
To students preparing to leave for college and university life, may you seek to implement more legibly in your own life, the declaration from the book of Timothy: “Do your best to present yourself to God as one approved, a worker who has no need to be ashamed, rightly handling the word of truth.”