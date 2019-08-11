We once moved into a parsonage and discovered we had only one key to the back door of our new home. This was inconvenient so I went to a hardware store to have duplicates made.
The saleslady searched through her blanks in vain, and finally asked, “Does this key fit a lock?”
I am afraid I embarrassed her when I laughed and asked, “Why would I want a key that does not fit a lock?”
Later, as I opened the drawers of my dresser at home, I realized that I did indeed have many keys that did not fit locks – several key rings of them, in fact.
There were keys to old cars, to former parsonages, to suitcases long discarded and to many other items which had faded from memory. I am quite sure that many of you, if you made a search, would have a similar experience.
Keys are valuable only when they open something of value, yet many carry useless keys.
There is the key of prejudice, for example.
Hatred or animosity, whether against an individual or a group, cannot unlock any worthwhile thing. It is most often used to shut people out. Our prejudices reveal our pride, arrogance and selfishness.
While prejudice may bring injustice to others its greatest damage is to the person who bears it.
To judge a person on the basis of race, color, religion, nationality, or any other arbitrary standard is to judge ourselves and reveals a person who is sadly lacking.
Another key we sometimes carry is the key of worry. This key never opens the doors of joy and service and often locks us into confining prisons of wasted days and futile efforts. It is a weight and burden and we should not carry it.
There is also the key to selfishness. Someone has said that a person wrapped in himself is a very small package. We may try this key on the doors of life’s great values – happiness, joy, friendship, acceptance, success – but we will find it will not fit.
I do not want the key of selfishness for it is a weight and a burden.
Jesus was speaking to the disciples one time and asked, “Who do people say that I am?” They replied, “Some say that you are John the Baptist, or Elijah, Jeremiah, or one of the prophets returned.”
Simon Peter responded in a different way. He said, “Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God.”
Jesus replied, “Blessed are you, Simon Barjona, and on the basis of this faith I will build my kingdom and I will give you the keys to the kingdom of heaven.”
The Master gave a listing of these keys in Matthew 5 in the pronouncement we call the Beatitudes: “Blessed are the poor in spirt; blessed are the meek; blessed are those who hunger and thirst after righteousness; blessed are the merciful; blessed are the poor in heart; blessed are the peacemakers; blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness sake.”
These are the keys of enduring value and worth. They point the way to life joyous and abundant.
They unlock the doors of significant life in this world and give promise of life eternal – here and now, as well as everlastingly.