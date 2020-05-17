I once knew a remarkable woman who, with her children, fled Poland when the Nazi army invaded that country, and entered Russia, only to be made prisoners there and sent to a Siberian labor camp. They lived in squalor and almost starved to death. Taking enormous risks, the woman and her children miraculously escaped from the camp and made their way to a Pacific port city.
After an odyssey of deprivation and suffering, they eventually found their way to Mexico, and then immigrated to the United States. After I met her and heard her story, I understood better her compulsive concern for bread. She told me that she had recurrent dreams about making and baking bread, only to have it taken away from her and her children.
She also confessed that she was always hiding bread – sometimes unconsciously – so she would never run out. She said she would find stale pieces of bread where she had forgotten she had hidden them – in with her stockings, on the top shelf of the closet behind boxes, tucked up under the kitchen sink, stuffed between the springs and mattress of her bed, stuck in the toes of her shoes, and left behind a wall clock.
When she left the house she always put a slice of bread in her purse or somewhere on her person. One could not understand her strange behavior without knowing the near – starvation she had endured and how holy bread was for her – a symbol of life and survival.
Bread is deemed holy by people everywhere, and the root word for bread in most languages can be translated “food,” as it is in the Bible. Yes, people invest bread with special meaning and with religious significance. For the Jews, bread was a symbol of the Torah, the Law and God’s covenant with the people. In the pre-Christian Sibylline Oracles, we read, “Those who reverence God will inherit eternal life – feasting upon the sweet bread from the starry heaven.”
For us Christians, of course, we think of the bread of holy Communion and the re-enactment of the Last Supper, when Jesus took bread and broke it and gave it to the disciples, saying, “Take, eat. This is my body broken for you. Do this in remembrance of me.”
That is why in the miracle of Jesus’ feeding of the multitude, John’s Gospel points the people, and us, beyond being fed with bread to reveal this spiritual meaning of being fed God’s bread from heaven – to let ordinary bread, broken to eat, remind us not only how God feeds our bodies, but how God also feeds and nurtures our souls.
When the people said to Jesus, “Our ancestors had manna to eat in the desert; according to the Scriptures: He gave them bread from heaven to eat, Jesus replied, “Truly, I assure you, it is not Moses who gave you the bread from heaving, but it is my father who gives you real bread from heaven. For God’s bread comes down from heaven and gives life to the world…” and then Jesus added, “I myself am the bread of life. No one who comes to me shall eve be hungry and no one who believes in me shall ever again be thirsty.”
Yes, bread, the staple in people’s diets everywhere, has a deeper meaning than mere flour, yeast, shortening nd salt mixed together, kneaded, baked and broken to feed us. To eat bread is to remember we do not live alone, that we are meant to break bread together, that we are to share our bread in love. As one writer put it so movingly: When I hear bread breaking, I see something else, almost as if God never meant us to do anything else. So beautiful a sound the crust breaks up like manna and falls over everything, and then we eat. It turns into the glory of God. Sometime in your life hope you might see a starving man and look on his face when you bring him bread. Hope you might have baked it or bought it or even had need of it yourself. For the look on his face, for your hands meeting his across a piece of bread, you might be willing to lose a lot or suffer a lot or die a little, even.
To eat bread is also to remember that we do not live by bread alone, that our spirits need sustenance, that our souls need the bread of heaven. To eat bread is to remember how we need Christ, how we need to receive God’s love in him, to be forgiven of our sin, to be healed and made whole, to grow, to be fully alive.
He is the bread of life by whom our deepest hunger is satisfied and our souls are fed, by whom we are brought together in an inseparable fellowship of love, and by whom we are awakened to God’s miracles that occur everywhere every day!
Leslie Weatherhead tells of a friend who attended a service of holy Communion, during which, in the sermon, the preacher gave lofty theological explanations for what went on in worship. After the service the friend talked with one of the worshipers and asked him if he understood what the minister had said.
The worshiper, whose roughly calloused hands and bent body indicated a life of hard work, answered this way, “When I come to worship, I cannot always follow all that is going on up front. I just kneel down and think about Jesus. I think of that last week with his disciples and the Last Supper, how he knelt in agony in Gethsemane, how they arrested him and all night tortured him, and how he died.... And when I receive the broken bread and the cup, I get very near to Jesus then, Sir, and when I go home, I feel he comes with me. That is all. It is enough!” May it be so for us!