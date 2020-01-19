"Being Church Without Walls"
A man walked·into a betting parlor recently in Scotland, placed a bet and won. That is not unusual. Betting shops are everywhere in that nation and wagering is commonplace.
What makes this particular account interesting is that the man, Erik Cramb, is the Reverend Cramb, a minister in the Church of Scotland. He is moderator of the Dundee presbytery and national coordinator of Scottish Churches Industrial Mission.
As you might imagine, the Church of Scotland disapproves of gambling, though Religion News Service recently reported that its general assembly approved accepting funds from the nation's lottery to repair some of its historic buildings.
The denomination also adopted a goal that it would be a "church without walls," so in that spirit the good Reverend Cramb ventured into the betting shop to take the church to the people. An official in the shop, looking much more like a manager than Satan, said he would give the Reverend Cramb's ministry 100 pounds, or about $140, if he placed a bet for charity.
Caught up in the spirit of his ministry, Cramb placed a bet on Oomph, a horse who was a 5-6 favorite in an upcoming race at Newcastle. The minister, claiming unfamiliarity with the daily racing form, said he picked the horse because "oomph" was what the church's ministry needed.
Whether by beginner's luck or divine intervention, Oomph finished first, and Cramb's ministry was 183 pound, or about $256, richer on Wednesday evening.
One does not need to condone gambling to applaud this Scottish minister's goal of Christians moving outside their church's walls.
This was the norm for followers of Jesus in the first century. The only walls to contain their fellowship belonged to the homes and local synagogue where they assembled. Church did not mean building; it referred to the people whose lives were linked together because they were one with Jesus. Only later did people come to identify church with place more that with people.
Walls shut people out as well as hem people in, so each generation of Christians needs a reminder that engagement with people, wherever they are, is essential to mission.
But being a church without walls has risks, as the Reverend Cramb learned. It can test your personal integrity and the constancy of your faith. This is not to say that these are not tested in the Christian community, as anyone who has worked for long in churches or denomination can confirm. But our culture offers so many options for the taking, not all of them consistent with our witness.
The first time the Apostle Paul mentions Demas it is as a "fellow worker'' (Philemon 24). The final time Demas is mentioned he is being replaced by Timothy because Demas, "in love with this present age," has deserted Paul (2 Timothy 4:10). Demas is the patron saint of too many lapsed people of faith.
Our present age has its own agenda, set of values, ways of being entertained, standards of achievement, sources of authority and people it hallows. Take the church outside its wall and Christians are challenged to decline what society seems to affirm and embrace what society casts aside as ridiculous.
Becoming a church without walls also will place at risk your understanding of familiar patterns and practices of the church. It is in the marketplace, not the sanctuary, that Christians are forced to distinguish between what is cultural and what is sacred, between the temporary and timeless.
Stick our noses into the postmodern world just an inch and we get slapped with legitimate questions. Must a pipe organ be the primary instrumental music of every house of worship? Does worship require stillness and quiet, or can it occur with movement, applause, and decibel enhanced sound? If God looks on our hearts, why do we bother with our best clothes? Must every church service end with a public invitation in order for the gospel to touch lives? If it's more convenient, why not have
worship on Thursday evening instead of Sunday morning? Why do you need a minister to celebrate Communion or baptism?
Each of us has answers to these questions. Some of our answers are based on the traditions of our church or society; others are rooted in biblical revelation. Dialogue with our world will help us see what is culture and what is Christ.
Engage the world, leaving the aroma of Christ when you go. Jesus, after all, spent more time with fishermen, tax collectors, and street walkers than with deacons, elders, and Sunday school teachers.
I don't plan to make a trip to Colonial Downs, but I like the Reverend Cramb's style. My prayer is that his presence in the betting parlor not only gave his church some needed oomph, but that those who met him will be more willing to bet their lives on a long shot called grace.