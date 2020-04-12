Imagine how it was for those grief-stricken women who came at sunrise to mourn an ending at Jesus’ tomb. They were bringing aromatic oils to anoint his body for burial and were worrying about practical matters – ”Who will roll away the stone from the entrance of the tomb?”
To the women’s amazement and fear, the stone is rolled away and the tomb is open to the world. Going inside they discover an angel who tells them, “Stop being afraid! You look for Jesus of Nazareth who was crucified? He has been raised; he is not here… Now go and say to his disciples and Peter, ‘He is going before you into Galilee; you will see him there, just as he told you.’” No wonder they ran from the tomb, trembling with awe and numb with confusion.
How could this be? It was too good to be true! But if it was true, then it was not allover after all. Jesus alive? Would he really meet them in Galilee? So they ran from the tomb, both in fear of their awesome discovery and yet in breathtaking hope. If God’s messenger was telling the truth, then the horrible ending Jesus endured on Golgotha’s Cross was not an ending, but a beginning! And what a beginning it was – and is!
We gather – H – Sunday to celebrate the hope and to claim the promise that with resurrection power God gives beginnings for endings. Because God raised Jesus, God is always on the premises of your life and mine, rolling the stones away from whatever tomb-like endings that may engulf us, giving us a horizon at the borders and boundaries which limit us, bringing light to the darkness in which we stumble, ending separation and alienation and making reconciliation possible, and turning defeats and disappointments into thresholds of new discovery and fulfillment.
The world may try to destroy God’s love and crucify goodness and truth, but the world cannot keep them buried forever. All the goodness, truth, kindness, and beauty in Christ which was scourged and taunted and crucified is alive forevermore. Because God raised Christ, we know that love has infinite possibilities. Because God raised Christ, even death, that seemingly most conclusive of all endings, is not final after all.
There is more ahead, for love awaits us when we die. What a certain biologist learned when his wife died, others have also discovered. He wrote:
I have never taken any stock in the notion of anyone living after death. It is too contrary to everything we biologists seem to see with our eyes. But when she died, I suddenly realized that as biologists we see nothing that touches the question at all. We see the body die and we think of life as a property of the body. But I have a feeling, deeper than any argument – the faith in which she lived and died – that she has not vanished from the universe.
Yes, the risen Christ is always going before us, beckoning us to believe in God’s beginnings, to believe them and claim them. When we are ready to write the world off as an impossible chaos; when we are ready to give up on our dreams; when we are ready to give up on other persons; when we are ready to give up on God; when everything seems futile; when we are rejected and betrayed, the Risen Christ draws near to assure us that God is not finished with us or our world.
God’s purposes transcend this age in which we live, and the Lord’s creative impulse beggars our deepest thought. Because of Christ’s resurrection we never know how, when, or where God will come and what God will do to reach us, to rescue us, and give us a beginning at the ending. The message of this glad, holy day is that Jesus is always coming to us and going before us, beckoning us beyond endings into new beginnings; beckoning us beyond bitter despair and desperation into hope; beckoning us beyond estrangement and loneliness into new relationships that yield meaning, love and joy for us; beckoning us beyond illness to health; beckoning us beyond ourselves to a life of concern and ministry; beckoning us beyond grief to a life enriched by it; beckoning us to kiss the joy while it flies and live in eternity’s sunrise; beckoning us beyond death and dying to life eternal in God’s love.
Jesus is always coming to us and going before us to assure us God has the last word, that no depth of humiliation, no crisis or contradiction is too deep for God’s saving persuasion or constancy of love. When we open ourselves to God and His resurrection power in Christ, we are given beginnings at our endings.
During the terrible days of World War II in London, when bombs fell so frequently they were known as the “blitz” – the London blitz – a father, holding his small son by the hand, ran from a building which had been struck by a bomb. In the yard was a deep hole from a previous blast, and seeking shelter the father jumped in, then held up his arms for his son to follow. But the small boy, hearing his father’s voice urging him to jump, replied, “I can’t see you. I can’t see you.” The father, however, could see his son outlined against the distant flames in the night sky. And he shouted, “But I can see you! Jump!”
When life brings us an ending shrouded in darkness and we cry to God, “I can’t see You,” God comes in Christ with resurrection power and says, “I can see you. Take the risk. Follow the dream. Believe the answer in. Give it another try. Jump!”
When we do, we find God opening a beginning for us! So be it!