Harry Emerson Fosdick told of a family he knew who always kept Shakespeare’s birthday. Every year on Shakespeare’s date of birth, the father of the family, who was a poet, would light candles, call in a circle of congenial friends and celebrate the evening with a great party. They would keep the birthday through giving gifts and reading Shakespeare’s poetry to one another.
That is nice, isn’t it? It is memorable, noteworthy, and quite a way to mark the passage of time.
Christmas is, hopefully, more than that. But, it is more than that only if the Christ spirit comes to us through our doubts and skepticisms and lets something be born anew in us. The angel must pass through our homes and our churches this year or at some point, our honest doubts will come to the surface and overwhelm the story.
One of the amazing recognitions of the early Christian Church was that the peddling of a great story, even that of the resurrection, or the babe in Bethlehem would not be enough for a world of doubters.
The Apostle Paul wrote a letter to the Corinthian church in which he said: “we are not, like so many, peddlers of God’s word; we are sincere… Do not believe us because we peddle a story… You yourselves are our letters of recommendation… written not with ink but with the Spirit of God, not on tablets of stone but on tablets of human hearts.” (II Corinthians 2: 17 – 3:3)
Paul knew the Corinthians were, like us, too smooth, too scientific, too cautious, and too doubting to be taken in by peddlers of stories. Apparently the peddler in the Mediterranean world had a reputation for cheating. The peddler took his message casually. His chief concern was “How can I twist it a bit to make it appeal to an unconcerned audience so that they will buy it, and I will make a profit?”
There have always been religious peddlers in the world who have no experience with God’s truth and who do not even believe all the type they are saying, but who make a tremendous profit for themselves.
Paul said, “We are not peddling stories. There are plenty of people who can do that.
We are asking you to accept the reality of God in your hearts. You, not the stories, will be God’s letters of recommendation in the world. God does not need miraculous stories; God does not need a lot of ink; God needs you – your life – your expressions, to make the angles’ truth heard again.”
You should doubt the peddlers of wild stories, but you must never deny the reality of the Spirit of God that is written in human hearts.
The angels of the Lord must pass through the streets, the homes, and the churches of Aiken this year. We must hear the voices again for it is more than a story.
I remember encountering one of God’s angels several years ago. It made the days start to feel like Christmas for me then. I was sitting in my study, working on a future sermon. As I scribbled away on my trusty yellow legal pad, I looked up and out the window and saw Sally Mahoney slowly shuffling by toward the Sanctuary. The lady is a member of the Augusta Heights Church in Greenville; she resides in Piedmont Nursing Home. By now she is 95 years old. My initial thought was: “My goodness, what is she doing away from the nursing home. She might fall down.”
Well, she had arranged for someone to bring her by the church house because she had learned that we had cushions in the pews and she wanted to sit on one and look at the Advent decorations in the Sanctuary. She had also read in our newsletter where we were a little behind in the church budget, so she had someone take her to the bank where she withdrew $100 in cash. She brought that over to “help us.”
It took her two little rest periods to walk the distance from the parking lot to the Sanctuary. Finally, she got in there and sat down on the first pew. Her eyesight was too poor to see the poinsettias, but she could see the great, live Chrismon tree. And, she loved being there. She loved the cushions and tree and what that holy place represents to her life. We just sat in there for a few minutes and somehow the place looked different. It looked better.
That kind of faith and expression of worth, evidenced in a frail 95 year old lady getting out of her bed in the nursing home and coming over to the church Sanctuary with her frail body and money from her savings account, should say more to us about there being some truth to this Bethlehem event than any story we could ever peddle.
Doubt cannot stand up in the face of a theory or a story made flesh.
We are God’s letters of recommendation for the Christ child. It is my prayer that the angels will speak to you this Christmas. It is my prayer that angels will pass through your homes. If that happens, the world will take on a different appearance for you. Something will be written on your heart that will make a difference to those around you. You will have heard the angels, and you will have received a Savior in the midst of your doubts.