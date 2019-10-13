On a drizzling, cold, chilling morning at Mammoth Cave State Park in Kentucky, we trouped our way with the rest of the crowd into the dark underbelly of the earth. Finally, in the depths of the earth the park ranger told us he wanted us to experience true darkness. For the next three minutes, he said, there would be no light at all. Find your place, stand still, don’t try to move. Lights out.
For the first time in my life I understood what the Bible means when it says deep darkness. It was stultifying, suffocating, smothering. For an instant I felt panic. I wanted light! I was disoriented. I struggled to breathe, to keep my head; my heart raced.
I drew on all my psychological knowledge to keep from screaming to the ranger, “Turn on the lights.” Children, giggling before, whimpered only to be comforted by parents with shaking voices. The adolescent giggling had stopped, and when voices were heard, they were choked and broken.
Then came the voice of the ranger: “Now watch this.” And he struck a match. It was the brightest light I had ever seen. It exploded all over the darkness. That one sliver of light sprang to every corner, made shadows, dispelled fear, re-oriented us. And we smiled and giggled that we could have been so out of touch.
Bravado and breath returned and we poked fun at our fear. With lights on, we continued our wandering in the wondrous world of stalagmites and stalactites. (And for those who can never keep it straight, stalagmites grow from the ground up!)
I never read this passage from Isaiah, “The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light,” but that I remember the real darkness of Mammoth Cave and how one light filled that gaping mouth of fear.
So it is that Isaiah’s hope has become Epiphany’s reality. Isaiah’s dream has become incarnation’s dawn. The prophet’s vision has become a human actuality. Now Jesus comes to begin his work. Jesus’ baptism is done; the voice, the dove, both finished. And he begins his work with a message, “Repent, the kingdom of Heaven is at hand.”
Jesus, by beginning his work with those words, “Repent, the kingdom of heaven is at hand,” was going to the heart of our problem, the soul and source of our ills. If the reign of God is in our hearts, then how we treat one another will be radically transformed from the ways and means of our world.
There are at least two elements to letting this rule of God take hold in our lives and thus change our ethics. One is knowing what the problem and solution are. The other is the motivation to do something about it.
Most of the great minds of religion have known the problem and the solution for a long time. From Kant’s categorical imperative to the major religions, the answer has been essentially the same: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
Some in the psychology field have pointed out that this assumes that we are healthy and want the best for ourselves. Psychologists have noted that there are some unhealthy individuals who do not love themselves and spend considerable energy trying to get others and society to act out their negative feelings for them and do destructive things to them. In those cases – and there are more and more of them – the golden rule is not a helpful goal at all because they would have people hurt them to validate their negative feelings about themselves.
But that does not negate the insight that the golden rule can be the cornerstone of our ethical responses. Eleven major world religions all have variations of that golden rule. It was not original with Jesus or with Judaism. Jesus put it positively, but it has been in the consciousness of the world for a long time.
“If I were in her place, would I want to be treated the way I am treating her?” Think of any governmental agency. If the head of the body had asked this question, would we have such a mess? Here is the question: “If I were poor and was depending on those in responsible public offices to look out for my interests, using taxpayer monies, would I want to be stolen from by those leaders?” When God rules in our hearts, we not only ask the question but answer it.
But obviously the issue is not just knowing the problem. Sometimes we need motivation to do the right thing.
Roy Hobbs is The Natural. He is a baseball player with a powerful bat, and he has gotten himself into a compromising situation with some seedy characters who have bet a lot of money on this championship game. If he will just not hit well, the gamblers will clean up.
It is the last of the ninth inning, two outs, two men on; and his team is behind by two runs. In the stands is a woman friend who has brought Roy’s son who Roy has never seen. Just before he is to come to bat, she sends him a note.
He comes to the plate. Should he throw the game? He is injured and would have an excuse. The gamblers are watching from atop the stands; the fans are screaming their encouragement; and Roy’s son, who does not know whose son he is, is also watching.
It comes down to the wire. He has two strikes on him. He keeps looking into the stands trying to see his new-found child. The last pitch is made and Roy Hobbs swings.
Sure, it is a formula movie. But as the ball sails into the upper lights, a home run and a win for Hobbs’ team, you feel good about it all – not just because he won the game but because he renewed his motivation, found the key again to doing the right and good thing.
It is the kind of ending we all like to see. I want to suggest to those of us who already know what the rule of God in our lives ought to mean but have lost motivation – that there is a Son in the stands rooting for us, too.
It is God’s Son. And he wants us to play the game to the best of our ability and have the victory. The same Son who said, “Repent, the kingdom of God is at hand,” is cheering for us. And since we already know what to do, he is hoping we find the motivation to do it – and be his forever.
That is what Jesus meant by a light shining in the darkness – his kind of reign, his kind of motivation.