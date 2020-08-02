Tam – Chopin

Sabrina Lai Ying Tam and Jason Daniel Chopin

 Submitted photo

Dr. Henry Tam and Mrs. Pandora Tam of Aiken announce the engagement of their daughter, Sabrina Lai Ying Tam of Raleigh, N.C., to Jason Daniel Chopin of Raleigh, N.C., a son of Mr. Bruce Chopin and Mrs. Lauren Chopin of Concord, N.C.

The wedding is planned for Oct. 10, 2020, at the Reserve Club at Woodside in Aiken.

The bride-elect is a 2010 graduate of Augusta Christian School. She is a 2015 graduate of USC Aiken with a Bachelor of Science in exercise and sport science. She is employed as a QA Specialist at Novo Nordisk Pharmaceutical Co. in Clayton, N.C.

The groom-elect is 2005 graduate of Jay M. Robinson High School. He is a 2009 graduate of N.C. State University with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering. He is a project manager at Duke Energy in Raleigh, N.C.

