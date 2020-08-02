Dr. Henry Tam and Mrs. Pandora Tam of Aiken announce the engagement of their daughter, Sabrina Lai Ying Tam of Raleigh, N.C., to Jason Daniel Chopin of Raleigh, N.C., a son of Mr. Bruce Chopin and Mrs. Lauren Chopin of Concord, N.C.
The wedding is planned for Oct. 10, 2020, at the Reserve Club at Woodside in Aiken.
The bride-elect is a 2010 graduate of Augusta Christian School. She is a 2015 graduate of USC Aiken with a Bachelor of Science in exercise and sport science. She is employed as a QA Specialist at Novo Nordisk Pharmaceutical Co. in Clayton, N.C.
The groom-elect is 2005 graduate of Jay M. Robinson High School. He is a 2009 graduate of N.C. State University with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering. He is a project manager at Duke Energy in Raleigh, N.C.