Mr. Timothy Lee Sams and Ms. Leslie Martin Sams announce the engagement of their daughter, Madeline Sams of Jackson, South Carolina, to Benoît Decaux of Clermont, France, a son of François and Hélène Decaux.
The wedding is planned for Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Mary’s Help of Christians Church. The reception will be held at the Green Boundary Club in Aiken, SC.
The couple met at UofSC Aiken.
The bride-elect is a maternal granddaughter of Ronnie and Barbara Martin of Jackson, SC, and a paternal granddaughter of the late Stanley Sams and Brenda Sams of Wagener, SC.
The groom-elect is a maternal grandson of Bernard and Claire Pasquier of Compiègne, France, and a paternal grandson of Pierre and Monique Decaux of Grandvilliers, France.
The bride is a 2014 graduate of Silver Bluff High School and a 2018 graduate of USC Aiken, with a degree in biology. She is currently employed by Aiken Regional Medical Centers and is working toward her goal of becoming a physician assistant.
The groom is a 2017 graduate of LIUC Università Cattaneo and a 2018 graduate of IÉSEG School of Management, with degrees in economics and finance. He is currently working as a financial auditor at Deloitte, in Luxembourg.